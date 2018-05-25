Madhuri Dixit on her personal bucket list: There’s so much that I still want to do

Madhuri Dixit recently made her Marathi debut with the film Bucket List Madhuri Dixit recently made her Marathi debut with the film Bucket List

Coming back to screens after four years, Madhuri Dixit made her Marathi debut with Bucket List that released today. The film is already garnering a positive response from all quarters, and the actor is all prepping up to get back on TV as the host of Colors’ upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane. At the launch of the series, she shared her personal bucket list with us.

Talking about the film’s release, Madhuri told indianexpress.com, “A lot of people keep asking me if I am nervous but I am really excited about the film. Honestly, I really want people to see the film and I really hope they like it. They are the janta janardhan and a film’s fate is completely on them. That’s all I can hope for.”

While growing up we all make a bucket list. We wondered what the actor had on hers and how many has she managed to tick off. “There have been so many things and I love to challenge myself so I keep trying out new things. I have always wanted to make a Marathi film, which I am done. I wanted to produce a film and soon my project 15 August will get released. Singing was something I wanted to do, which I did. But there’s still so much more that I want to do. For now, I have Dance Deewane and my future projects to look for.”

Earlier, talking about the film, Madhuri had shared with indianexpress.com, “Bucket List is a content-driven film. My character, Madhura Sane, is a housewife who decides that she needs to take control of her life and in the process rediscovers herself. This is the life of every married woman, and not just in India. Women lose themselves somewhere when they get married. Family, kids, husband, in-laws and parents take priority over everything else. We forget to think about ourselves. Madhura is one such woman.”

She had also shared that she connected well with her role, “Of course. I am a wife and mother, and when my kids were younger and I was looking after them, I forgot about myself. I was not the centre of the universe anymore.”

Bucket List also stars Sumeet Raghavan and Renuka Shahane.

