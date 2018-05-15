Madhuri Dixit birthday LIVE UPDATES: Bollywood celebrities wish the Bucket List actor

Madhuri Dixit birthday live updates: The actor turns 51 today. Madhuri Dixit birthday live updates: The actor turns 51 today.

The ‘Dhak-Dhak’ girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit turns a year older today. The diva has managed to rule hearts with her impeccable acting and dancing skills. Over the years, Madhuri has carved a niche in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut with Abodh in 1984 but only gained prominence after the release of Tezaab also starring Anil Kapoor in 1988. In 2008, Madhuri was awarded Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian cinema. Now after three decades of her acting career, the star is making a debut in Marathi cinema with Bucket List.

Today, as Madhuri turns 51, her fans, friends and colleagues are showering her with love and blessings.

