Thursday, June 14, 2018
Madhuri Dixit birthday LIVE UPDATES: Bollywood celebrities wish the Bucket List actor

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2018 5:00:46 pm
The ‘Dhak-Dhak’ girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit turns a year older today. The diva has managed to rule hearts with her impeccable acting and dancing skills. Over the years, Madhuri has carved a niche in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut with Abodh in 1984 but only gained prominence after the release of Tezaab also starring Anil Kapoor in 1988. In 2008, Madhuri was awarded Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian cinema. Now after three decades of her acting career, the star is making a debut in Marathi cinema with Bucket List.

Also Read | The oomph, the beauty and the craft, Madhuri Dixit is how they spelled perfection in the 90s

Today, as Madhuri turns 51, her fans, friends and colleagues are showering her with love and blessings.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit: The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl who danced her way into our hearts

17:00 (IST) 15 May 2018
Karan Kundrra on Madhuri Dixit
16:51 (IST) 15 May 2018
Karan Wahi on Madhuri Dixit
16:27 (IST) 15 May 2018
Nila Madhab Panda wishes Madhuri Dixit

I Am Kalam director Nila Madhab Panda wrote on Twitter, "That smile has lit a million eyes over the years, wishing you a happy birthday. @MadhuriDixit, have a great year ahead keep smiling, wishing you lots of success and good health #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit."

16:20 (IST) 15 May 2018
Riteish Deshmukh wishes Bucket List co-star Madhuri Dixit
15:45 (IST) 15 May 2018
You will always be my crush, says Esha Gupta
15:37 (IST) 15 May 2018
Vaibhavi Merchant on Madhuri Dixit
15:35 (IST) 15 May 2018
Happy birthday to the lady with the golden smile, says Farhan Akhtar
15:29 (IST) 15 May 2018
Sonali Kulkarni on Madhuri Dixit

Sonali Kulkarni shared, "Happy Birthday super star, super queen, super beautiful n super darling dear @MadhuriDixit. it’s ssso unique that you are gifting us ur film in ur bday month. can’t wait. wishing u the besssst..always n forever. tons of love n a biiig hug. #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit."

15:28 (IST) 15 May 2018
Mouni Roy calls Madhuri Dixit an aphrodite

"Happy happiest birthday my Aphrodite, one who s magic & keeps all of us young & childlike just with your smile. I always wish you all goods happy & blessed. love you coz i love you @MadhuriDixit xx," tweeted Mouni Roy.

15:23 (IST) 15 May 2018
You are one of the most beautiful actress I know, says Shriya Saran
15:10 (IST) 15 May 2018
Kiara Advani wishes Madhuri Dixit

Kiara Advani wrote on Twitter: "Happy Happy Birthday to the loveliest @MadhuriDixit ma’am! Hope you have an amazing year ahead! So excited to be sharing screen space with you soon."

15:00 (IST) 15 May 2018
Rituparna Sengupta on Madhuri Dixit
14:58 (IST) 15 May 2018
Babita Phogat wishes Madhuri Dixit
14:52 (IST) 15 May 2018
Ashvini Bhave on Madhuri Dixit
14:50 (IST) 15 May 2018
Shraddha Kapoor on Madhuri Dixit

"Happy birthday to one of my favorites. Have grown up idolizing you. You have such a special place in everyone’s heart! We all love you so much @MadhuriDixit," Shraddha Kapoor posted on Twitter.

14:48 (IST) 15 May 2018
Alia Bhatt thanks Madhuri Dixit for being an inspiration

Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to wish her Kalank co-star Madhur Dixit. She tweeted, "Happy happy birthday to the one and only @MadhuriDixit.. thank you for being such an inspiration so blessed to be working with you #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit."

14:44 (IST) 15 May 2018
Anil Kapoor wishes Madhur Dixit

Anil Kapoor, who will share screen space with Madhuri Dixit in Total Dhamaal, wrote on Twitter: "Happy birthday @MadhuriDixit!! May you have a #TotalDhamaal filled day & year ahead & all your #BucketList wishes come true! Wishing you love and luck always!"

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit has her hands full. She is reuniting with her co-actors of the 90s, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. She will share screen with Anil in Total Dhamaal and Karan Johar's next Kalank will witness the coming together of the hit jodi of the 90s, Sanjay and Madhuri. Also, she will be seen judging a dance reality show Dance Deewane on Colors soon.

