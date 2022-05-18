scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor’s Tezaab to get a ‘modernised’ remake, confirms producer Murad Khetani

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit led 1988 film Tezaab is all set to have a remake. The film was originally directed by filmmaker N Chandra.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 9:56:38 am
tezaab remakeMadhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Kiran Kumar in Tezaab. (Express archive photo)

The 1988 film Tezaab which gave wings to Madhuri Dixit’s career, is all set to have a remake. Film producer Murad Khetani, who has bankrolled films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Thadam Hindi remake, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, among others, has acquired the rights of the N Chandra directorial. The original film also starred Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Chunky Panday in lead roles.

As per a The Times of India report, Khetani will soon begin the pre-production work on the Tezaab remake. However, the filmmaker has said, “we will adapt the story to modern times.” However, he didn’t divulge any more details about the project.

Also read |Anees Bazmee confirms No Entry sequel with Salman Khan: ‘We are going to start very soon’

Tezaab released almost 34 years ago. The film has earned cult status over a period of time. It is still etched in the memory of cinephiles for Madhuri Dixit’s dance number “Ek Do Teen”, Anil Kapoor’s portrayal of an angsty Munna and the passionate love story of the two stars. It featured some the chartbusters like “So Gaya Yeh Jahan” and “Keh Do Ke Tum”. Kapoor won Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film and choreographer Saroj Khan grabbed the award for Best Choreography for the song “Ek Do Teen”.

Film director N Chandra doesn’t approve of Tezaab’s remake as he believes, “aisi filmon ko chhedna nahi chahiye (one should not tamper with such films).” He told TOI that Tezaab belonged to a social era that cannot be recreated now. “You cannot replicate the film by putting it into another bottle.”

Also read |Shilpa Shetty on coping with Raj Kundra controversy: ‘Been very strong, we’ve braved a storm’

Now, it remains to be seen when will makers of the Tezaab remake will make an official announcement about the film’s cast.

