Have you seen these videos of Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Tiger Shroff?

From Madhuri Dixit to Tiger Shroff, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share videos. Scroll down to watch:

Madhur Dixit and Anil Kapoor celebrated 30 years of their film Ram Lakhan. Madhuri posted a video of the duo dancing to the songs “Bada Dukh Dina O Ramji” and “My Name Is Lakhan”.

Madhuri Dixit captioned the video as, “Today marks #30YearsOfRamLakhan and dancing on this song brings back so many beautiful memories. It was fabulous working with the team of #RamLakhan”

Anil Kapoor also shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it as, “#30yearsofRamLakhan & it’s been one of my greatest joys to watch Lakhan continue to bring a smile to people’s faces, & and a dance in their steps…I’m not one to look back & ponder, but as I move forward to new avenues, I’m grateful for the choices that got me here…#LakhanFTW!‬”

Tiger Shroff shared a video of himself dancing on the track “Main Hua Tera.” The actor captioned the video, “Congratulations bro on your debut single! Guys go check out @iamavitesh’s new song! #mainhuatera”

Shilpa Shetty shared her Sunday special video. Every Sunday, the actor shares her cheat meal details with fans. “Dessert time ..when sharing is not always caring 😅🙀😈 My son Viaan-Rajs expression was priceless when I had a piece of his #smores.. Mama I can share everything but not my dessert🤦🏻‍♀️ Funny ( but he got a lecture on sharing 🤔 !)Told him we’ll just keep it in frame cause his dessert looked soo pretty.. but the minute I took a bite all hell broke loose.. ha ha ha .. So if it’s dessert .. Go get your own guys.. have a great Sunday… I’m having a great #sonday ,” the actor wrote alongside the video.

On tonight’s episode of Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Sunil Grover will host Kapil Dev. In fact, we will see the comedian as the doppelganger of the legendary cricketer.

Kriti Kharbanda posted a pole dancing practice video on Instagram. She captioned the video as, “A lil something I’ve been working on! ”