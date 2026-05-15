Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri’s Netflix film Maa Behen gets release date

Netflix has announced the premiere date of its upcoming crime-comedy Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durgaa. The film will premiere on June 4 on the streaming platform.

The announcement was made on Madhuri Dixit’s birthday, with Netflix unveiling the first glimpse of the film described as a “rooted crime-comedy packed with chaos, comedy, and full-blown kaand.” The post was shared with the caption, “Dhak dhak ho raha hai? Tareekh note kar lo Watch Maa Behen, out 4 June, only on Netflix!”

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen follows a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio, Rekha, Jaya and Sushma, whose lives spiral into chaos after a dead body suddenly appears in their kitchen.