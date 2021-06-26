Madhuri Dixit and Subhash Ghai revisit ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ on Dance Deewane 3

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit will be seen revisiting the making of her iconic song “Choli Ke Peeche” from 1993 hit Khalnayak in the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3.

The episode of the dance reality show, which will air on Sunday, will have Khalnayak director Subhash Ghai as a special judge. Dixit on Saturday shared a sneak peek of the episode where she and Ghai are seen watching a behind-the-scenes clip of “Choli Ke Peeche”. Also seen in the video is late choreographer Saroj Khan.

Saroj Khan can be seen teaching dance moves and expressions as Madhuri Dixit and Subhash Ghai looks on. The video put a huge smile on Dixit and Ghai’s faces. Ghai is also seen applauding as he watches Khan perform the song during the shoot.

Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan collaborated on several dance numbers, including “Dhak Dhak”, “Chane Ke Khet Mein”, “Ek Do Teen”, “Tamma Tamma”, “Dola Re Dola”, and played a huge role in each other’s success. In an earlier episode of Dance Deewane 3, Dixit had gotten emotional remembering the late choreographer. She mentioned how Khan created a space for herself in a profession that was until then dominated by men.

“At a time when there were only male choreographers, she (Saroj Khan) made the place of a ‘masterji’ for herself,” the actor had said. The actor had also recalled how during the shoot of the Kalank song “Tabah Ho Gaye”, which was their last number together, Khan couldn’t show a step herself, but Dixit could understand what she wanted through her verbal instructions.