Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene’s son Arin joins University of Southern California, proud father shares photos

On Tuesday noon, Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Shriram Nene, took to Instagram to share that his son Arin has enrolled into the renowned University of Southern California. Dr Nene shared photos from the university and wrote a heartfelt note, wishing his son luck ahead of this new phase of his life.

“Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning. #StraightFromTheHeart #FamilyIsEverything #DrNene,” read Dr Shriram Nene’s Instagram post. In the shared photos, the family, along with Madhuri Dixit, could be seen posing outside the college.

Fans and loved ones congratulated the proud father. One user wrote, “Congratulations on your next move in life, as a parent seeing a child of to university is the hardest but the proudest time. Good luck!” Others shared clapping hands emojis and wished the family well.

A little while ago, Madhuri had shared a photo post after Arin had completed school with flying colours. Her post at the time read, “A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always.”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit Nene is currently seen judging the dance show Dance Deewane.