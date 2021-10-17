Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene celebrate ’22 years of togetherness’: ‘Home is wherever you are’

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene celebrated 22 years of togetherness on Sunday. The couple, who got married in 1999, shared adorable videos on their respective social media handles and expressed love for each other. Sharing a video that featured several unseen photos of the couple and their family members, Madhuri wrote, “22 Magical years of togetherness @drneneofficial.”

As soon as she shared the video, her friends from the industry posted adorable comments wishing the couple a happy wedding anniversary. “Many many congratulations!!! Wishing you both abundance and love, happiness and marital bliss,” Riteish Deshmukh wrote. Rapper Raja Kumari tagged Madhuri and Shriram as her “favourite couple.” Amruta Khanvilkar, Arjun Bijlani, Mickey Contractor and others also dropped comments to wish Madhuri and Shriram Nene.

Shriram Nene also shared a post on Instagram and tagged Madhuri as “the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out.” Wishing his “soulmate” on wedding anniversary, Shriram wrote, “Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I’ve spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I’m so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together. Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here’s to many great years ahead.”

Madhuri and Shriram got married on October 17, 1999, in a traditional ceremony held at the residence of Dixit’s elder brother in Southern California. The couple have two sons — Arin and Ryan. Arin was born in 2003 and Ryan was born in 2005.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen on Dance Deewane season 3, which aired on Colors TV. She will be seen in Netflix’s Finding Anamika.