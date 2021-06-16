Madhuri Dixit reveals name of ’90s movie that she would want to see remade, watch video

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit recently posted a video of herself answering several fan questions. In the video, Madhuri is seen talking about Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! and the one movie she would like to see remade.

While two fans in the video shared their choices of remake – Aaja Nachle and Wajood – Madhuri picked her 1990 thriller Sailaab, which remains a forgetful film except for the song “Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar” that is considered one of the best songs of Madhuri. It was choreographed by late Saroj Khan, who was known for her glorious partnership with Madhuri.

“Sailaab a had a very different, wonderful story. It’s song ‘Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar’ became really popular. That film can be remade today,” Madhuri said before adding that she, however, prefered new ideas than the retelling of old stories. “I think some things are best left the way they were. We need fresh writing and ideas.”

During the rapid-fire, Madhuri Dixit was also asked to choose between Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997) and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994). The actor said it was impossible for her to make a choice because not only did these two films have drastically different stories to tell, her experience on the two projects was equally memorable.

“Please don’t make me choose because these are two very different movies, though both were musicals. One was more modern and about love, and the other was more about traditions and how being from an Indian family we connect to each other. One was romance and the other a family drama. It’s very hard to choose because both had wonderful directors and co-stars. We had a blast shooting both the movies. So for me, they are on equal footing,” Madhuri replied.

Madhuri Dixit is currently seen judging Dance Deewane season three on Colors TV. She will be next seen in Netflix’ Finding Anamika, which is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.