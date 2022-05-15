scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Madhuri Dixit turns 55: Shriram Nene wishes ‘the most beautiful woman in the world’, Anushka Sharma says ‘happy birthday legend’

Madhuri Dixit's birthday: Dr Shriram Nene, Anushka Sharma, Gajraj Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, and Karan Johar among others wished Madhuri Dixit on her birthday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 15, 2022 6:01:25 pm
Madhuri Dixit turns 55 birthday wishesMadhuri Dixit is celebrating her 55th birthday today. (Photo: Dr Shriram Nene, Anushka Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram)

Actor Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her 55th birthday today. Many celebrities took to social media to wish the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl on her special day.

Madhuri‘s husband Dr Shriram Nene shared a click with his ‘soulmate’ and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world, my wife, my soulmate, my best friend! I love you so much and you deserve nothing but the absolute best. Wishing you a wonderful birthday and many amazing years to come, together ❤️🎉.”

Also read |Madhuri Dixit : More than just a dancing queen

Gajraj Rao tweeted, “Dear MD, wishing you a happy 25th birthday! Your continuous zeal to strive for the best take on film and in life is the secret to your ever-youthful energy, and I will always hope to imbibe some of your magic 🤗 @MadhuriDixit.”

While Anushka Sharma posted, “Happy birthday legend,” Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of Madhuri’s hit songs and wrote, “Happy birthday Madhuri Ma’am! Hope you have a fantastic year ahead and keep dazzling us with grace and elegance!”

Riteish Deshmukh shared a video of himself and Madhuri on the dance floor. He captioned the video, “Wishing a very happy birthday to the Queen Of Hearts @madhuridixitnene mam. May you have a stupendous day and a fabulous year ahead. Big hug 🤗 #happybirthdaymadhuridixit.”

Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Redefining elegance, grace and unabashed talent with every year!! Happy birthday, @madhuridixitnene, you’re magic on screen and off it too! Congratulations on the new song, it’s absolutely splendid and an earworm in no time!”

Many others like Sonali Bendre, Jackie Shroff, Karisma Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jacqueline Fernandez also wished Madhuri Dixit on her birthday.

Scroll to see all the birthday wishes for Madhuri Dixit:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Madhuri Dixit released her second single titled “Tu Hai Mera” on Sunday. The actor made her singing debut last year with “Candle”.

Madhuri recently made her OTT debut with the Netflix show The Fame Game.

