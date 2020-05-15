PLAYLIST: Madhuri Dixit’s 10 most iconic dance performances

Madhuri Dixit’s dance is an institution for aspiring performers. Madhuri Dixit’s dance is an institution for aspiring performers.

Quintessential Bollywood can never be described without the mention of Madhuri Dixit’s exemplary dance sequences. Every dance performance of the actor told a story, which made her a choreographers’ favourite and an institution for aspiring dancers. Today, on her 53rd birthday, we list Madhuri Dixit’s 10 most magnificent dance performances.

1. “Ek Do Teen” (Tezaab)

2. “Dhak Dhak” (Beta)

3. “Chane Ke Khet Mein” (Anjaam)

4. “Choli Ke Peeche” (Khalnayak)

5. “Humko Aajkal Hain” (Sailaab)

6. “Mera Piya Ghar Aaya” (Yaraana)

7. “Maar Dala” (Devdas)

8. “Key Sera Sera” (Pukar)

9. “Akhyiaan Milaaon Kabhi” (Raja)

PLAYLIST | Top 10 songs of Alka Yagnik | Best songs of Rishi Kapoor | Debina Bonnerjee’s lockdown diary | Gauahar Khan’s vlogs | Melvin Louis’ dance videos | Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai | John Krasinski’s Some Good News | Alia Bhatt’s YouTube videos | FilterCopy’s episodes | The Slow Interview with Neelesh Misra | Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want Season 2 | The Kapil Sharma Show | Shilpa Shetty’s healthy recipes | Terribly Tiny Tales’ short films | Team Naach dance videos | Large Short Films – 2020 edition | Erica Fernandes’ beauty hacks

10. Aaja Nachle (Aaja Nachle)

Happy birthday, Madhuri!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd