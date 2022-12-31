scorecardresearch
Madhuri Dixit’s son Ryan says kids ‘need more space’ as he calls his parents supportive: ‘We haven’t bribed him’

Madhuri Dixit and husband Sriram Nene's younger son Ryan joined his parents for their podcast and spoke about how parents need to give their kids some space.

Sriram NeneActor Madhuri Dixit with husband Sriram Nene and sons Arin and Ryan.

Actor Madhuri Dixit’s younger son Ryan is getting ready for college and is presently in the middle of the application process for admissions. In the latest episode of her husband Dr Sriram Nene’s podcast, Madhuri and their sons Arin and Ryan, spoke about the admission process and how parents sometimes build a lot of pressure on their children to succeed.

Madhuri asked her 17-year-old son Ryan about his thoughts on parents who are completely invested in their children’s application process. Ryan said, “I think kids, kind of, need more space. Sure, for me, I need a bit of push to actually do stuff but I think people need some space when it comes to applications because applications need to be a mixed bag of things. I mean you are competing against your closest friends for the same college.”

 

He went to on say, “It’s like a rat race where you are competing with students from all over the globe where you have to worry about just what others have achieved because that is going to impact what your preferences are. I see that sort of myself. It’s not a great feeling at all because you end up thinking that maybe ‘I should have done this or that’. Parents can pack on a lot of pressure because there is a certain goal that they have in mind for where their kids should be.”

Ryan added that his parents are not the same way and said, “I know it’s a common occurrence, luckily these guys (pointing at his parents) don’t have that sort of a thing in mind.” To this, Sriram Nene joked, “I have not paid him anything to say that” and Madhuri added, “We have not bribed him.”

Also Read |If Salman Khan is still ‘Bhai’, why is Madhuri Dixit a ’90s woman superstar’?

In the last episode, their older son Arin had spoken about living alone in the US and managing life on his own and how he is learning to manage food and living without any help.

