scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 20, 2020
Top news

Madhur Bhandarkar requests Karan Johar to change the title of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives revolves around the lives of four 'star' wives - Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | November 20, 2020 4:27:28 pm
madhur bhandarkar, karan joharMadhur Bhandarkar requested Karan Johar to not 'dent' his project which is 'underway'. (Photo: Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram)

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has requested film producer Apoorva Mehta and director Karan Johar to change the name of their upcoming Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Bhandarkar claims that Johar and Mehta tweaked the title of his upcoming project Bollywood Wives when he refused to give the title to them.

Taking to Twitter, Bhandarkar requested Johar to not ‘dent’ his project which is ‘underway’. “Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title,” the Fashion director wrote.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives revolves around the lives of four ‘star’ wives – Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday) and Neelam Kothari Soni (wife of Samir Soni). It also has a cameo appearance by Gauri khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Also read | Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives trailer: Netflix takes cringe reality TV path

Produced under Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives starts streaming on Netflix from November 27.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rakul Preet Singh Maldives vacation
6 photos from Rakul Preet Singh’s Maldives vacation

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 20: Latest News

Advertisement