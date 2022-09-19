scorecardresearch
Madhur Bhandarkar on Tabu: ‘Till today she says I was the one who discovered you…’

Madhur Bhandarkar is currently looking forward to the release of his film, Babli Bouncer, starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

tabu and madhurTabu starred in Madhur's movie Chandni Bar. (Photo: Madhur, Tabu/Instagram)

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar broke on to the scene in a big way with his 2001 critically acclaimed movie Chandni Bar, starring the talented Tabu in the lead role.

Before that, Bhandarkar had delivered a flop movie titled Trishakti, which starred Arshad Warsi.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, director Madhur Bhandarkar, who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Babli Bouncer, said that Tabu is one of the main reasons why he is still working today.

Tabu believed in me. Till today she says ‘I was the one who discovered you’, and really, I have to give it to her. She worked with me knowing that I had a flop behind me, and it has been great ever since,” Bhandarkar said.

Babli Bouncer marks the first collaboration of Tamannaah Bhatia with Madhur Bhandarkar. Bhandarkar is known for having helmed movies like Chandni Bar, Page 3, Fashion, Corporate and Satta among others.

