Madhur Bhandarkar, Maanvi Gagroo test positive for Covid-19

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday shared that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Page 3 director took to Twitter and wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols 🙏.”

I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 8, 2022

Four More Shots actor Maanvi Gagroo too has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to her Instagram stories, Maanvi shared a few photos and wrote, “Thank you everyone for checking in. I have very mild symptoms. Just sleeping a lot. But thank you, thank you.”

Actress Ayesha Singh of television series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar, of Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment said, “Actress Ayesha Singh who is an integral part of the TV show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

As Covid-19 cases are sharply rising in the country, many from the film industry have also caught the virus. On Thursday, Telugu cinema superstar Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker and Lakshmi Manchu shared their diagnosis.

Other Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19 recently are Vishal Dadlani, John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Jesse J, Delnaaz Irani, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, Shilpa Shirodkar and many more. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora tested positive for the virus in December, alerting the industry for the possible third wave of the pandemic. India recorded 1.42 lakh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the Omicron variant continues to raise concern.