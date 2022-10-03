scorecardresearch
Madhubala’s sister says only one biopic on the late icon will be made: ‘I will not let anyone else create…’

Madhubala's youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan has said that only she and her team will make a biopic based on the life and works of the celebrated star.

madhubalaMadhubala ruled the screen in the 50s and 60s. (Photo: Express Archive)

Yesteryear star Madhubala‘s youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan has said that there will only be one biopic on her late and celebrated sister — the one that she and her team makes.

“Let me make one thing clear: there’s going to be only one Madhubala biopic that will be backed by me and my team. The idea is to not hurt anyone’s sentiments (through the said biopic) but we will showcase several unknown facets of Madhu Apa’s life which aren’t out in public. The film shall also put a number of misnomers/inaccuracies about her life to rest. Makers of Apa’s biopic backed by me will have all the creative freedom to put out her life in a truthful and honest manner,” Bhushan told Pinkvilla in a recent chat.

Also Read |The triumph and tragedy of being Madhubala: How a nation’s beloved icon died of a broken heart

Before Madhur’s announcement, there was also talks about making another biopic of Madhubala, which was said to be bankrolled by producer Tutu Sharma. However, Bhushan seems quite firm about her stance regarding her sister’s film.

“I will not let anyone else create any kind of project based on/or inspired by Madhu Apa’s life. I am not going to bow down because as I said earlier, this is the family’s emotional and legal right. We will soon reveal all the details related to Apa’s biopic,” she concluded.

Madhubala appeared in around 60 movies in her two-decade-long career in show business. She was said to be one of the highest earning actresses of her era. Madhubala is known for her beauty and work in films like Mr and Mrs 55, Half Ticket, Mughal-e-Azam, Mahal, Badal among more. She was last seen in the 1964 drama Sharabi.

