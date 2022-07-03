scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read

When Kishore Kumar told Madhubala’s family that she had a hole in her heart: ‘He said she’ll live for only 2 years’

Madhubala's sister Madhur Bhushan opened up on how Kishore Kumar reacted to the news that the yesteryear actor's heart had a hole in it and the condition was inoperable.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2022 6:24:13 pm
Kishore KumarKishore Kumar was married to Madhubala for 9 years (Express File)

Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan has yet again spilled her heart out. In a new interview with E-Times, she spoke about the much-awaited biopic on Madhubala, how she thinks Bollywood failed to honour her in the way she deserved and revisited Madhubala’s famous love story with Kishore Kumar and Dilip Kumar. While Madhubala’s relationship with Dilip Kumar had to come to an end, she married legendary singer Kishore Kumar in 1960, nine years before she passed away.

Madhur recalled how it was Kishore who broke the news to Madhubala’s parents that she had a hole in her heart and she would live only for two years. While the news broke everyone’s heart, she remembered how her father gathered his strength to give courage and hope to Madhubala on her medical condition.

The actress herself refused to believe it. Madhur said her sister told their father that he should not listen to the doctors and must sign films on her behalf. She was confident that she would return to sets in 3-4 days. However, Kishore asked her to take this seriously and rest for at least six months. However, those six months turned into 9 years. For those nine years, Madhubala stayed bedridden until she breathed her last in February 23, 1969.

ALSO READ |Amit Kumar on dad Kishore Kumar’s 4 marriages, says he ‘buried his car’ after divorce: ‘He was a family man, misunderstood’

As the conversation continued, Madhur Bhushan revealed how Kishore Kumar was affected by the loss of Madhubala. “Theirs was a love marriage, it is understandable how it must have affected him. He didn’t want to show apa that he was hurt and worried for her,” she said.

Best of Express Premium
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...Premium
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and FadnavisPremium
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and Fadnavis
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in IndiaPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in India
More Premium Stories >>

Madhur, later, spoke about Madhubala’s biopic, which has been a point of discussion since five years now. Madhur said her whole family has come together to make this film. She said the biopic is a way to get the recognition and honour that her sister deserves. When asked about what is the vision for the biopic, Madhur concluded that if the project will earn well, a sizeable amount will be donated to charity and some of it will be used in making an elderly home in Jodhpur. She asked fans and all Madhubala well-wishers to come together to make the film happen.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

space films
Beyond Rocketry The Nambi Effect, here are 10 must-see films on space
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement