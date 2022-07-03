When Kishore Kumar told Madhubala’s family that she had a hole in her heart: ‘He said she’ll live for only 2 years’

Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan has yet again spilled her heart out. In a new interview with E-Times, she spoke about the much-awaited biopic on Madhubala, how she thinks Bollywood failed to honour her in the way she deserved and revisited Madhubala’s famous love story with Kishore Kumar and Dilip Kumar. While Madhubala’s relationship with Dilip Kumar had to come to an end, she married legendary singer Kishore Kumar in 1960, nine years before she passed away.

Madhur recalled how it was Kishore who broke the news to Madhubala’s parents that she had a hole in her heart and she would live only for two years. While the news broke everyone’s heart, she remembered how her father gathered his strength to give courage and hope to Madhubala on her medical condition.

The actress herself refused to believe it. Madhur said her sister told their father that he should not listen to the doctors and must sign films on her behalf. She was confident that she would return to sets in 3-4 days. However, Kishore asked her to take this seriously and rest for at least six months. However, those six months turned into 9 years. For those nine years, Madhubala stayed bedridden until she breathed her last in February 23, 1969.

As the conversation continued, Madhur Bhushan revealed how Kishore Kumar was affected by the loss of Madhubala. “Theirs was a love marriage, it is understandable how it must have affected him. He didn’t want to show apa that he was hurt and worried for her,” she said.

Madhur, later, spoke about Madhubala’s biopic, which has been a point of discussion since five years now. Madhur said her whole family has come together to make this film. She said the biopic is a way to get the recognition and honour that her sister deserves. When asked about what is the vision for the biopic, Madhur concluded that if the project will earn well, a sizeable amount will be donated to charity and some of it will be used in making an elderly home in Jodhpur. She asked fans and all Madhubala well-wishers to come together to make the film happen.