Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan reveals the actor never ‘forgot’ Dilip Kumar: ‘He came to the graveyard, but burial was over’

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala’s love story is part of film industry’s lore. The two actors, who created on-screen magic in Mughal-E-Azam, were in a relationship for 9 long years. However, their relationship did not see a happily ever after and they parted ways on a sour note.

In a new interview, Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan has said that the Naya Daur case contributed to their split. Madhubala was cast in the film and also shot for 15 days. However, Chopra’s decision to shoot the film in Bhopal didn’t sit well with the actor’s father. With Madhubala no longer completing the film, Chopra sued her. While she supported her father, Dilip Kumar testified against them.

In an interview to The Times of India, Madhur said Kumar found Madhubala’s father a “dictator and difficult” and refused to apologise to him. But by the end, she said their relationship did not have God’s support. “Shayad Allah ko manzoor nahin tha aur unka pyaar khatam ho gaya,” she expressed.

When asked if Madhubala could forget Dilip Kumar, Madhur Bhushan said her sister never forgot him. “He even came to Breach Candy Hospital when she was ailing and told her that they’ll work together again,” she reminisced, adding that the thespian wasn’t married then. Kumar and Madhubala never met after he got married. She said he and his family also came to the graveyard after Madhubala died but ‘the burial was over’.

Madhur Bhushan also got emotional while talking about Madhubala’s relationship with Kishore Kumar. Madhur recalled that while Kishore Kumar was busy with his career, Madhubala was lonely. “Madhubala had been told by the doctors that she had only two years to live. She cried a lot in loneliness. Humne toh heera kho diya (we lost a gem).”

Dilip Kumar had also mentioned about his romance with Madhubala in the actor’s biography, titled Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow. In it, he shared that they were both attracted to each other while filming Tarana (1951) so when Mughal-e-Azam eventually landed in their lap, they were more than happy to embrace the roles of divine lovers. He wrote, “She filled a void that was crying out to be filled – not by an intellectually sharp woman but a spirited woman whose liveliness and charm were the ideal panacea for the wound that was taking its own time to heal.”

ALSO READ | Once Upon a Time: When Dilip Kumar and Madhubala parted ways

Madhubala was 36 when she passed away after suffering a heart attack on February 23. She was married to Kishore Kumar. Dilip, on the other hand, found love in Saira Banu. He passed away in 2021 due to prolonged illness. The actor, who was 98, is survived by his wife.