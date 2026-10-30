Madhubala’s grave was dug up, marble tomb destroyed: ‘Her father poured perfume into it’

Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan has shared an emotional account of the late actor’s grave, recalling how their father, Ataullah Khan, continued visiting it for years after her death and would sit there and cry. Madhur also revealed that their father had poured perfume into Madhubala’s grave after her burial and had a marble structure built over it. However, after his death, the marble was removed and the grave was destroyed.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Madhur said that although their father was a strict parent, he loved his children deeply. She said he never stopped visiting Madhubala’s grave despite suffering from serious health problems, including three heart attacks and a brain stroke.

“We grew up under a very strict father, but he also gave us immense love. For years, Abba would go to Madhu Aapa’s grave and cry. He continued to do so for years. He had already suffered three heart attacks and a brain stroke while Madhu Aapa was alive. He was also severely diabetic, but he never stopped visiting the cemetery. He would go there, place a chair and sit by her grave,” she said.

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Madhur also recalled a gesture by her father after Madhubala’s death. She said he poured so much perfume into the grave that the cemetery remained fragrant for months.

“When Madhu Aapa was buried, my father poured so much perfume into her grave that the entire cemetery remained fragrant for months. He poured perfume inside the grave and also over her body. This is not something that is usually done in Muslim burial practices. How he got permission to do it, what happened, only God knows,” she said.

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Madhubala’s marble grave was broken after her father’s death

Madhur said her father had ensured that Madhubala’s grave was completely covered with marble, including the sides and the top. She explained that, as per the practice, the middle portion of a grave is usually left unsealed. However, her father had made sure that her sister’s grave was fully covered.

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After Ataullah Khan died, the marble structure was dismantled. Madhur said the family was deeply upset by the development and initially believed that there was no trace of Madhubala’s grave left.

“My father had completely sealed it, from the sides as well as the middle. In our tradition, the middle portion is usually left unsealed, while the rest can be finished. But my father had completely covered Madhu Aapa’s grave, from the top and the sides. After his death, they broke it, saying that it could not remain that way,” she recalled.

Madhur said the family had almost given up hope of finding the grave after the marble structure was broken. However, someone later informed her that Madhubala’s grave was still there in the cemetery.

“We had given up. We felt there was no trace of Aapa left after they broke the grave. Later, someone told me that her grave was still there in the cemetery. When I went, they pointed it out to me from a distance. Her name, Madhubala, was written there,” she said.

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Madhur also pointed out that several other well-known personalities are buried in the same cemetery.

“Dilip Sahab’s grave is also a short distance away, obnly five or 10 metres. Parveen Babi is buried there too. Mohammed Rafi and Naushad Sahab are also there,” she added.

The 2010 controversy over graves at Juhu cemetery

Madhur’s account comes years after a controversy over the removal of tombstones and the reuse of graves at Mumbai’s Juhu Muslim Kabristan. In February 2010 it was reported that the tombs of several prominent personalities, including Madhubala, Mohammed Rafi, Naushad and Sahir Ludhianvi, had been dismantled to make room for new burials. The ground was levelled with around three feet of soil to create another layer of graves.

At the time, Madhur had expressed her displeasure over the removal of her sister’s marble memorial. She had said that their father had spent weeks and months at the cemetery, getting artisans to craft it, and questioned why the family had been allowed to build it in the first place.

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The cemetery authorities had cited a shortage of space and Islamic practices around burial as reasons for removing permanent structures.

Asgar Ali, then president of the Muslim Majlis, which managed the burial ground, had told The Times of India, “Islamic law or Sharia does not permit the construction of memorials to the dead. Moreover, there is an acute shortage of space since the Muslim population in the area is expanding and everyone wants to be buried in our graveyard given how clean and high-profile it is. Poet Ali Sardar Jafri lived near Malabar Hill but he was brought here.”

The trust secretary also said that graves had to be turned over because of the shortage of space.

Mohammed Rafi’s grave also became part of the discussion. In a later interview with Vickey Lalwani, the singer’s son Shahid recalled being unable to identify his father’s grave because the markers had been removed. He said a cemetery caretaker assured him that Rafi’s grave had not been covered by a new layer of soil and promised to show him its location whenever he visited.

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Madhubala died on February 23, 1969, at the age of 36, after suffering from a heart condition. Her father, who was deeply affected by her death, passed away six years later, in 1975.