Madhubala, Dilip Kumar buried 10 metres apart; she couldn’t forget him after marrying Kishore Kumar

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar’s love story remains one of the most talked-about romances in Indian cinema, remembered as much for its intensity as for its tragic end. Over the years, several accounts have emerged about their relationship and the reasons behind their breakup. One such claim came from veteran actress Mumtaz, who suggested in an interview that the couple parted ways after Dilip Kumar learnt about Madhubala’s heart condition and her inability to conceive. However, Madhubala’s sister, Madhur Bhushan, has now refuted the claim, calling it incorrect.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Madhur smiled as she described the circumstances surrounding the couple’s breakup, saying, “This is a very big story.” She went on to clarify that Madhubala’s heart condition was diagnosed much later in her life. “She got heart problem much later. Dilip Kumar was nowhere in the picture,” she said.

According to Madhur, Madhubala developed heart complications around the time she was shooting for Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958). Reacting directly to Mumtaz’s account, she added, “The statement is completely wrong.” Madhur also revealed that the star-crossed lovers are buried just ‘five to 10 metres apart’ at Mumbai’s Juhu Muslim Kabrastan. “They are buried very close to each other. Just five to 10 metres apart.

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Why Madhubala and Dilip Kumar broke up

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar’s relationship reportedly ended in 1957, during the making of Mughal-E-Azam, following differences between the actor and Madhubala’s father, Ataullah Khan, who opposed their relationship for several reasons.

However, the circumstances leading to the rift were more complicated than a disagreement over Madhubala’s health.

Actress Madhubala and Dilip Kumar on the set of film Anarkali.(Photo: Express Archive) Actress Madhubala and Dilip Kumar on the set of film Anarkali.(Photo: Express Archive)

In his autobiography, Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow, the veteran actor recalled that Ataullah Khan had initially envisioned opening a film studio where Dilip Kumar and Madhubala would be the lead stars. However, Dilip Kumar was uncomfortable with the proposal, which contributed to the growing differences between them.

By the time they worked together on Mughal-E-Azam, the former lovers were reportedly no longer on speaking terms.

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In the same book, Dilip Kumar also made it clear that Madhubala’s heart condition was not the result of their breakup.

When did Madhubala discover her heart condition?

Recalling the first signs of her sister’s illness, Madhur said that Madhubala fainted while shooting for Bahut Din Huwe. It was also the first time she vomited blood.

“When we visited the doctor, they said we feel there is something wrong in the chest,” Madhur recalled.

However, her account appears to differ from her earlier statement that Madhubala’s heart problems began during the filming of Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, which was released in 1958, while Bahut Din Huwe came out in 1954. It is possible that Madhur misremembered the film’s title, as she admitted during the interview, “I don’t remember these film names as Abba didn’t allow all this.”

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Kishore Kumar and Madhubala in film JHUMROO. (Photo: Express Archive) Kishore Kumar and Madhubala in film JHUMROO. (Photo: Express Archive)

Following the doctor’s advice, Madhubala, who was shooting in Chennai at the time, travelled to Mumbai for further medical examinations. It was then that she learnt she had a hole in her heart.

“No doctor in Bombay was capable to treat her as technology wasn’t so advanced then. It was a complicated surgery. Madhubala and Kishore Kumar were in a romantic relationship by then. They had even starred in multiple movies together,” Madhur said.

Kishore Kumar married Madhubala despite her heart condition

Madhur claimed that after Madhubala’s diagnosis, Kishore Kumar decided to marry her and subsequently took her to London for medical consultations.

“When they went to London, the doctor within fifteen minutes of meeting her said she had a hole in her heart and she had another two years to live. There is no cure to this and no doctor would take the risk,” she recalled.

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According to Madhur, several doctors consulted by the family reached similar conclusions. However, Madhubala struggled to accept the diagnosis.

Kishore Kumar and Madhubala in film JHUMROO. Kishore Kumar and Madhubala in film JHUMROO.

“Madhubala didn’t believe them. She said, ‘Sab bakwas karte hai. There is no hole in my heart. I can run, I can dance.’ However, she fainted during the Mughal-E-Azam song where she is in chains,” Madhur said.

Following the incident, Madhubala’s health reportedly deteriorated, and she lost a considerable amount of weight.

“She was critically ill. She struggled breathing. That’s why she died. She was bedridden even before the age of 30. As soon as she turned 36, she died,” Madhur recalled.

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Madhubala died in 1969, aged 36, after years of battling her heart condition.

Madhur Bhushan on Kishore Kumar’s behaviour during Madhubala’s illness

When asked about Kishore Kumar’s response to Madhubala’s illness, Madhur declined to elaborate on her personal feelings about him. “I don’t want to speak about the kind of attitude and behaviour he had. I have been taught to let the dead be in peace. I don’t want to speak about him,” she said.

In an interview with The Illustrated Weekly of India, Kishore Kumar had acknowledged that he knew Madhubala was “very sick” when he married her.

Film star Madhubala and Kishore Kumar in film HALF TICKET. Express archive photo on 01.04.1960 Film star Madhubala and Kishore Kumar in film HALF TICKET. Express archive photo on 01.04.1960

However, Madhur had previously spoken about what she described as a lack of emotional support from the singer during her sister’s final years. Speaking to Filmfare, she said, “We’re not saying that he was wrong. Aapa was told by the doctors you cannot have sex, you cannot have children… But yet a woman needs emotional support no matter what.”

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According to Madhur, Kishore would visit Madhubala only once every three months.

She also recalled a distressing incident from the final days of her sister’s life. The family lived in the same house in Bandra, albeit on different floors. “When her health became critical, my father called up Kishore and said please come home, she might pass away any moment. However, his response was that he has to go on an outdoor shoot and his tickets are booked,” she said.

Madhur claimed that Kishore eventually cancelled his tickets and visited Madhubala after Ataullah Khan requested him to come.

“She was breathing her last and she died. She couldn’t speak when she was sick. She had lost her speech about four months before death. Her lips had become blue,” Madhur recalled.

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When did Madhubala and Kishore Kumar fall in love?

According to Madhur, Madhubala and Kishore Kumar’s love story began around the time they worked together on Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. She said their relationship was not a source of conflict within the family, as Ataullah Khan had become older and his daughters had married men from different communities.

“My sisters married Parsis, Punjabis. One of our sisters married Johnny Walker’s brother. Hence, my father didn’t object to their Kishore and Madhubala’s love story,” she said.

Despite eventually marrying Kishore Kumar, however, Madhubala never completely forgot Dilip Kumar, Madhur claimed. “It is impossible to forget your first love, and if somebody claims they have, then they are lying about it,” she said.

Actress Madhubala and Dilip Kumar in film Mugal-e-Azam. Express archive photo Actress Madhubala and Dilip Kumar in film Mugal-e-Azam. Express archive photo

Madhur also recalled a deeply personal conversation with her sister during her final days, when she stayed in the same room to care for her. “During her last days, I shared a room with her to take care of her. During that time, she told me she cannot forget Yusuf Sahab,” Madhur revealed, referring to Dilip Kumar by his real name, Yusuf Khan.

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Interestingly, Kishore Kumar had offered a similar account of his relationship with Madhubala in an interview with Filmfare. The actor had claimed that he was never in love with her.

“To me, she was my friend Dilip Kumar’s girlfriend and I used to act as a messenger for the two. It was she who proposed marriage to me and even insisted on it. Incidentally, even when Ruma (Kishore’s first wife) was with me, Madhu used to joke, ‘Never ever leave him, else I would take your place’,” he said.

How Dilip Kumar and Madhubala’s relationship began

In his autobiography, Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow, Dilip Kumar recalled how Mughal-E-Azam director K Asif became involved in his relationship with Madhubala. According to the actor, Asif tried to encourage Madhubala to secure a commitment from him.

“He went to the extent of encouraging her in vain to pin me down somehow. He went on to advise her that the best way to draw a commitment from an honourable and principled Pathan, brought up on old-world values, was to draw him into physical intimacy,” Dilip Kumar wrote.

The two actors had reportedly grown close around the time Mughal-E-Azam went into production in 1950. However, their relationship ended during the film’s making, several years before its eventual release in 1960.

Six years after the film’s release, Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu. Soon afterwards, he received a message from Madhubala asking him to meet her urgently.

Recalling the encounter in his autobiography, Dilip Kumar wrote that he informed Saira about the message as soon as they returned to Bombay. Saira encouraged him to visit Madhubala, believing that she must be distressed.

“When I went to Madhu’s home, I was pained to see that she was frail and looked very weak. The pallor on her face not only belied her ill health, but her magnificent, impish smile seemed such an effort,” he wrote.

Despite her fragile condition, Madhubala was happy to see him. She reportedly told him, “Hamarey shehzade ko unki shehzadi mil gayi hai, main bahut khush hoon!” — meaning, “Our prince has found his princess, and I am very happy.”

Madhubala died in 1969 at the age of 36.