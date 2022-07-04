scorecardresearch
Madhubala and Dilip Kumar’s fairytale romance ended because of ‘one sorry’: ‘Humari zindagi barbaad ho jayegi’

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala dated for nine years, before parting ways, ending one of the most popular Bollywood real-life romances.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 4, 2022 2:31:13 pm
mughal e azam dilip kumar madhubalaMadhubala and Dilip Kumar in a still from Mughal-E-Azam. (1960).

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar’s love story is nothing short of a movie screenplay in itself. From romance to tragedy and heartbreak, it had all the elements. In fact, Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan claims that the two would’ve been married if that “court case” did not become hinderance.

The story dates back to the making of Naya Daur, and the court case that was fought by Madhubala and its director BR Chopra. Though Chopra won the case, it left a dent in the relationship of Madhubala and Dilip Kumar, who was the male lead. Dilip had testified against her in the case.

Also read |Dilip Kumar, Madhubala were not on talking terms when they shot Indian cinema’s most romantic scene

BR Chopra replaced Madhubala with Vyjayanthimala in Naya Daur. The film released in 1957 and went on to become a cult classic.

Dilip Kumar, Dilip Kumar dead, Dilip Kumar death, Dilip Kumar news, Dilip Kumar films, actor Dilip Kumar, Dilip Kumar old images, Dilip Kumar photos, Dilip Kumar family, Dilip Kumar obituary Madhubala and Dilip Kumar in a still from Mughal-E-Azam (1960).

Madhur told ETimes that her father never had a problem with Dilip Kumar, and if the court case hadn’t happened, “Madhubala would have probably got married” to him. Madhur claimed that all her sister wanted was Dilip to apologise to their father for the sake of their relationship. According to Madhur, Dilip was “the most wonderful human being”, but his refusal to say one sorry, broke many hearts.

Madhubala owed a lot to her father Ataullah Khan, for cementing her career. Madhur said if the Bollywood diva had still gone ahead and married Dilip Kumar, it would show Khan in a “bad light.”

But the decision caused a lot of pain to both Madhubala and Dilip Kumar. “She would cry and tell Dilip saab, ‘Dekho humari zindagi barbaad ho jayegi’ and Dilip saab would ask her, ‘Tum itni zidd kyun kar rahi ho?’,” Madhur said in the interview.

Also read |The triumph and tragedy of being Madhubala: How a nation’s beloved icon died of a broken heart

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala dated for nine years. They also did films like Tarana, Amar and Sangdil together. Their turn as Salim and Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam will remain etched in the history of Indian cinema.

