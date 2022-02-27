Madhu Chopra on why Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas haven’t revealed their baby’s name yet: ‘Jab pandit nikalega’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas welcomed their first child last month. Dr Madhu Chopra, the happy ‘nani’ (grandmother), recently shared her joy as she spoke with paparazzi. Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January. While the couple is yet to reveal the gender of the child, her cousin Meera Chopra said that they the couple has a daughter.

As Madhu Chopra’s cosmetic clinic completed 14 years, she was seen interacting with media. When asked about becoming a grandmother recently, she said, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother).” Priyanka’s mother added, “I am only smiling all the time. I’m very happy.”

When asked about why the couple have not yet revealed the name of the baby, Madhu said the name has not been decided yet. “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven’t finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now), ” shared Priyanka Chopra’s mom.

Nick and Priyanka announced the baby’s birth on Instagram. Their post read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Watch Madhu Chopra’s reaction on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ baby:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

While the new parents are keeping it low key on social media after their baby’s birth, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a series of photos from her home. The “photo dump” featured images of her daughter’s toys, selfies, and an adorable picture with partner Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are sending quality time with their newborn.

On the work front, Priyanka has a number of projects lined up for release, including the Amazon Prime series Citadel, romantic drama Text For You, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.