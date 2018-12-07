Madhu Chopra on Priyanka Chopra’s wedding: She looked like a princess

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a lavish ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2. The couple first tied the knot in a Christian ceremony that was followed by a Hindu wedding. In a conversation with DNA, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra revealed that she “broke into tears” when she saw her daughter dressed as a bride.

Advertising

Madhu Chopra said, “It was an emotional moment for everyone. I broke into tears when I saw Priyanka dressed as a bride. I had waited for this day all my life.” It was Madhu’s wish to have an Indian wedding for Priyanka and the same was followed. “We followed all the rituals to the T. There were no shortcuts. I wanted an Indian shaadi for her and Priyanka knew that. She fulfilled my wish. It’s lovely to see the amount of love people have for her and Nick,” she revealed.

Also Read | Priyanka-Nick’s Indian wedding is all about love and tradition, see photos

Madhu felt that Priyanka “looked like a princess” at the Christian wedding. “I was at a loss of words. When I saw Priyanka, I couldn’t control my emotions. The white gown was so beautiful. My baby looked like a princess,” she said.

Advertising

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christian wedding photos, videos are full of love

Priyanka was dressed in a red Sabyasachi outfit for her Hindu wedding. For the Christian wedding, she wore a Ralph Lauren dress with a 75-foot long veil.

Following the wedding, the couple threw a wedding reception at Delhi’s Taj Palace on December 4.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host a wedding reception in New Delhi

It is being expected that Priyanka will host a wedding reception for her Bollywood friends in the coming days but the details of the same are still awaited.