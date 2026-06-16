Madhavan’s son Vedaant says ‘sacrificed’ life in India to move to Dubai: ‘Shock to me’

Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje’s son Vedaant, who is almost 20 now, is a popular freestyle swimmer. After opting for swimming as his career choice at a young age, the Madhavan family had relocated to Dubai during the Covid-19 pandemic, so that Vedaant’s professional swimming career isn’t affected due to closed swimming pools in India. In an old interview, R Madhavan’s son had opened up about the adjustment after shifting to a new country altogether. He also spoke about the supportive nature of his parents, which helped with his dreams of becoming a swimmer.

During a chat with Ruhaan Mathreja, Vedaant expressed that he feels lucky to have such supportive mother and father. “Obviously, my parents are really supportive and I am lucky in that manner. Not many kids have that privilege of their parents supporting them with their dreams. I am lucky to be one of those kids who is able to have that privilege,” he said.

‘My parents are my team’

He continued, “If it weren’t for my parents, I don’t think I would be at this stage, or even closer to this stage. So, I am really thankful for that. In swimming, it’s a whole team that’s taking care of you and your parents are a part of that team. If they aren’t supportive, it can’t be smooth sailing.”

ALSO READ | Madhavan says wife Sarita’s decision to move to Dubai for son Vedaant: ‘I am 6/10 as a dad’

When asked about his strict daily routine as a swimmer, Vedaant shared, “On a hard day, it would be waking up in the morning around 4:30 am, getting to the pool by 4:45, swim from 5-7 am, stretch, come back home, if I have school then I go to school, come back, eat some snacks, rest, and then I head back to swimming. I go to swim from 7:30-9:30 pm. If I have gym, I would do it in between my school and swimming sometimes. Then, eat dinner really quickly to go to sleep and wake up in the morning. It’s all about sacrifices.”

‘Shift to Dubai was kind of a shock to me’

Talking about their move to Dubai, Vedaant revealed that it quite smooth for him personally, except one difficulty. “The shift was pretty smooth. We were able to get all our assets and everything. It was a nice shift. One thing I would say is that … I didn’t have a problem with swimming because there were a majority of Indians there. But, getting adapted to that school life, while managing your swim and social life was a bit different. It was kind of a shock to me. I was in India my whole life, adapting to this new environment took me a bit,” he said.

He further added, “But besides that, it was a good decision to come here on my end, because of the whole situation with Covid. I was really able to race in Denmark because of that. I sacrificed my life in India, with all my friends, a cultivated environment. I was able to get out of that comfort zone and come to a whole new different country, to do what I like over here.”

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R Madhavan and Sarita Birje tied the knot in 1999, after dating for around eight years. After 6 years of marriage, they welcomed their first child – son Vedaant, in 2005.