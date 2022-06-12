R Madhavan’s Rocketry trailer launched at Times Square, ecstatic actor shares video. Watch

Actor R Madhavan was overjoyed after the trailer of his film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, was screened at the NASDAQ Billboard at Times Square. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video of the crowd at Times Square. The film is written, produced and directed by Madhavan, who also plays the lead role.

Madhavan captioned his post, “Rocketry Trailer launch at NASDAQ billboard at Timesquare.” Esha Deol commented on the post, “Awesome!” Ronit Bose Roy wrote, “Wah, Mubarak mere bhai.” One fan wrote, “Really amazing, Maddy!!! Eagerly looking forward to the film!!!” Another added, “Amazing!! All the best!! Can’t believe we met you!”

The actor is on a 12-day promotional tour in the states, after his visit to Cannes 2022. ISRO engineer Nambi Narayanan, on whose life the film has been made, also joined Madhavan as they visited Stafford, Texas recently. In the film, Madhavan plays the former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Head of ISRO’s cryogenics division, Narayanan was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. All charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 1998.

The film is set to have a worldwide release on July 1 and also stars Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya are also said to have special appearances in the film.

R Madhavan earlier explained his reasons for directing the film. He said, “At that point of time to get somebody to understand rocket science or liquid fuel engine or what rocketry is or what a specific impulse is, or what escape velocity is and how it has to be depicted, a ready director of that caliber in the industry was next to impossible,” adding that the choices were ‘to dump the film or take the plunge as a director.’