Madhavan’s heartwarming birthday wish for son Vedaant: ‘A big year ahead for both of us…’

Actor R Madhavan dropped a heartwarming birthday post for his son Vedaant, who is celebrating his 17th birthday today. Sharing a family picture where wife Sarita, son Vedaant and himself are all dressed in black, the actor wrote, “Happy 17th my boy. A big year ahead for both of us. Praying that this year is all that you want and more.”
Sarita also shared a post for her son. Sharing an adorable photo where she can be seen hugging her son, Sarita wrote, “Happy 17th to the best son I can ever ask for you make us so proud. Wishing you lots of love & good health. Love you Vedu.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Vedaant is a swimmer and he recently broke a national junior record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships. Madhavan had taken to social media and shared the proud moment with his friends and fans. He tweeted, “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken.”
Never say never . 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗 National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. ❤️❤️🙏🙏@VedaantMadhavan pic.twitter.com/Vx6R2PDfwc
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 17, 2022
Recently in an interview with Brut, Madhavan joked about being jealous of his son. He said, “I am really jealous right now because every time I meet people on the road in Mumbai, I think that they are coming up to me with a smile because I think they are congratulating me for Rocketry but then they say, ‘He not really got the silver, but gold.’ My assistants have a good laugh at my expense. I am trying to win this competition by shutting him off and keeping him off the press while I can.”
Subscriber Only Stories
On the work front, Madhavan was recently seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
With MPs leading offensive, Delhi BJP tries to trump AAP in narrative war
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
With MPs leading offensive, Delhi BJP tries to trump AAP in narrative war
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin’s Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Freedom’s questions
Kolkata to get virtual Partition museum
Rahul Dholakia on how Bollywood can revive its fortunes: ‘Stop being arrogant’
World Senior Citizen’s Day special: How yoga helps senior citizens keep their balance, avoid falls
Durand Cup: Lallawmkima brace helps Army Green defeat NEUFC 3-1
iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: What you should expect from Apple’s September event
Shareholders approve reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm CEO
Kartik Aaryan slept for 10 hours after shooting ‘epic climax’ of Shehzada, says ‘meri sabse commercial picture aa rahi hai’
Watch: Tigress and her cubs spotted lounging at this tiger reserve
Karnataka: Murder accused ‘allowed’ to spend time with girlfriend in Dharwad lodge, police personnel booked