Madhavan’s heartwarming birthday wish for son Vedaant: ‘A big year ahead for both of us…’

Actor R Madhavan dropped a heartwarming birthday post for his son Vedaant, who is celebrating his 17th birthday today. Sharing a family picture where wife Sarita, son Vedaant and himself are all dressed in black, the actor wrote, “Happy 17th my boy. A big year ahead for both of us. Praying that this year is all that you want and more.”

Sarita also shared a post for her son. Sharing an adorable photo where she can be seen hugging her son, Sarita wrote, “Happy 17th to the best son I can ever ask for you make us so proud. Wishing you lots of love & good health. Love you Vedu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarita Madhavan (@msaru15)

Vedaant is a swimmer and he recently broke a national junior record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships. Madhavan had taken to social media and shared the proud moment with his friends and fans. He tweeted, “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken.”

Never say never . 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗 National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. ❤️❤️🙏🙏@VedaantMadhavan pic.twitter.com/Vx6R2PDfwc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 17, 2022

Recently in an interview with Brut, Madhavan joked about being jealous of his son. He said, “I am really jealous right now because every time I meet people on the road in Mumbai, I think that they are coming up to me with a smile because I think they are congratulating me for Rocketry but then they say, ‘He not really got the silver, but gold.’ My assistants have a good laugh at my expense. I am trying to win this competition by shutting him off and keeping him off the press while I can.”

On the work front, Madhavan was recently seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.