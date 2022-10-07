scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Madhavan’s fan makes peculiar observation about his visit to NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022; actor’s response wins internet

R Madhavan recently shared a picture of himself with Ranveer Singh at NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022.

R MadhavanMadhavan attended NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022. (Photo: Twitter/Madhavan)

Actor R Madhavan recently attended the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 along with Ranveer Singh. Madhavan took to social media to share photos from the event. Soon, a follower observed that Madhavan was not sitting in the front row. The actor’s response got a lot of attention.

A user commented, “Yikes…you are not in front row…not the centre of attraction…no one swooning over you…how does is feel to be a common man!!” To this, Madhavan replied, “Always always awesome. Love being the star too though.”

Also Read |Madhavan says FFI should consider Rocketry, The Kashmir Files for Oscars too: ‘Ab bohot ho gaya…’

Madhavan also posted other pictures from the game, with his photo with Ranveer getting a lot of attention. A fan threatened to unfollow Madhavan since he shared a photo with Ranveer. Madhavan took that in good humour as well. The user commented, “Now I’m unfollow you”, to which Madhavan replied cheekily, “I need bro. I will do it.”

Check out Madhavan’s fun banter with his fan:

Madhavan recently shared a heartwarming video of Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan from an event, where Rajinikanth is making everyone in the audience laugh with his sense of humour. The actor wondered aloud about the energy of a superstar like Rajinikanth. He tweeted the picture and wrote, “Ha ha ha the BIGGEST AND MIGHTIEST and KINDEST of them all.. where does get the energy from.. that laughter man .. ha ha ha. he is eternal. Love you @rajinikanth sir.”

Madhavan was last seen on the big screen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which was based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film, which released in multiple languages, also had a guest appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

