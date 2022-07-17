scorecardresearch
Madhavan’s son Vedaant breaks National Junior record for 1500 m freestyle, proud dad says ‘Never say never’

Madhavan took to social media and shared a video of his son Vedaant at the Junior National Aquatics. Vedaant broke the National Junior Record for 1500 m freestyle.

July 17, 2022 7:31:07 pm
R Madhavan son VedaantR Madhavan with his son, Vedaant. (Photo: R Madhavan/Instagram)

Actor Madhavan is a proud father as his son Vedaant broke the National Junior Record for the 1500 m freestyle at the Junior National Aquatics. He broke the previous holder’s record of 16 minutes and established a new meet milestone.

Madhavan shared a video of his son Vedaant at the aquatic meet which featured the commentator’s voiceover in the background. Vedaant can be seen quickly picking up pace to achieve a new feat, surprising everyone.  “Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait’s record at the 780 m mark but he picked up his pace beautifully, I did not expect him to do it,” the commentator is heard saying, adding that they will get the official timing soon.

Madhavan wrote, “Never say never.  National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken,” and added several hearts, folded hands emojis to his post.

Vedaant is a professional swimmer and won a gold in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen. Madhavan often documents his victories and expresses his pride. In an earlier interview with Brut, the actor  joked that people come to him to talk about his son and not his films. “I am really jealous right now because every time I meet people on the road in Mumbai, I think that they are coming up to me with a smile because I think they are congratulating me for Rocketry but then they say, ‘He not really got the silver, but gold.’ My assistants have a good laugh at my expense. I am trying to win this competition by shutting him off and keeping him off the press while I can,” he said.

Madhavan also mentioned that he was grateful to be privileged enough to be able to move to Dubai and support Vedaant for his training in the Olympics.

