Madhavan trolled for misquoting number of Indians on Twitter, responds: ‘Why so much venom, bro?’

R Madhavan hit back at a Twitter user who trolled him for saying that only 25 lakh Indians are on Twitter in an interview. Madhavan is currently in the midst of promotions for his film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he plays former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

A user shared a video to slam the actor and had written in a now-deleted tweet, “Madhavansplaining: This @ActorMadhavan is spewing non stop nonsense to promote his film and it is only getting more and more laughable with every passing day. Isn’t there any other way to promote his film than this?”

Without losing his cool, Madhavan responded in a rather quirky manner. He wrote, ““Easy bro.. you are a sportsman.. I am exhausted sleep deprived .so said less than 25lakhs instead of 250 lakhs .. but the point was it still less that 1.7% of the population – which was my point .. why so much venom bro.. not good for your sport.”

Earlier, Madhavan had attracted much flak for his comment that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) “used information in the panchangam (Hindu calendar)” to launch PSLV C-25 rocket to Mars. The actor reacted to the trolling and tweeted, “I deserve this for calling the almanac the ‘Panchang’ in Tamil. Very ignorant of me. Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission. A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar…”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect tells the story of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). In 1994, Narayanan was charged with leaking defence secrets. He spent 50 days in jail. The scientist was later acquitted by a CBI court and then the Supreme Court in 1998. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya have cameos in the film.