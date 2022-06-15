Madhavan reveals he took one and a half years to rework the script of Rocketry: ‘I could see my script being torn to shreds’

R Madhavan is making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In a making video, Madhavan revealed that he had to redo his entire script after he spoke to the subject of his film, Nambi Narayanan. He shared that after working on the script for seven months, he showed the script to Narayanan for final approval, as it was a part of their contract. While Narayanan was impressed by the actor-director’s attention to detail, there was much more to his story than what Madhavan had found.

During their conversation, Narayanan revealed that he was the first Indian scientist to go to an Ivy League university (Princeton). Madhavan also learnt about Narayanan’s working relationship with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and his friendship with Vikram Sarabhai. The actor-director said that after that conversation, he could see his “script being torn to shreds” and it took him “another one and a half years to put the whole script back together”.

In the video, Madhavan also spoke about the moment when he decided to make a movie on Nambi Narayanan. The actor recalled that he was watching an interview of the veteran scientist and he could see a “man who was wronged.”

“I could see that deep inside there was a man who was hurt, who was devastated by the lack of acknowledgment and the accusation that impacted him and his family. There was an embarrassment, and there were tears in his eyes but deep inside that expression of his, was the core of absolute truth,” Madhavan said. He added, “I said to myself, this is a story I had to say.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and received a standing ovation.