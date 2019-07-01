Madhavan is a proud father after son wins gold at Junior National Aquatic Championships

R Madhavan is a proud father yet again. The actor cannot stop gushing about the recent achievement of his son Vedaant who won three gold medals and a silver medal at Junior National Aquatic Championships 2019. This comes after Vedaant grabbed a bronze medal for the country last year in the category of 1500 meters freestyle at the Thailand Age Group swimming Championships held in Thailand.

Advertising

Madhavan took to Instagram and shared a video and a set of photos from the tournament, proudly presenting the achievement of his son. He captioned the post as, “With all you Blessings, good wishes and Gods Grace … Vedaant makes us very proud again.. 3 golds and a silver at the Junior Nationals Swim meet. His first individual National medals. Asian next. Thank you so much to GAF MUMBAI and to all at the coaches and team members.”

The video shows Vedaant all pumped up after his win. Also seen in the pictures is Madhavan’s wife Sarita Birje who is all smiles with their son.

On the work front, Madhavan is currently busy with the production of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which revolves around the life of Indian scientist and aerospace engineer, S Nambi Narayanan. The scientist was charged with espionage in 1994. CBI dismissed the charges against him in 1996 and in 1998, Supreme Court declared him not guilty.

Advertising

Actor Simran will share screen space with Madhavan after 17 years. They were last seen playing a married couple who take their adopted daughter to Sri Lanka in Mani Ratnam’s Kannathil Muthamittal (2002).

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release in English, Hindi and Tamil. The film will be shot extensively in India, US, Scotland, France and Russia.