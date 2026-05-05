Madhavan’s son Vedaant credits parents for his success, says ‘main goal is an Olympic medal’

Actor Madhavan may be making headlines for his role in the Dhurandhar films, but another member of his family who consistently grabs attention for his achievements is his son Vedaant Madhavan. An accomplished swimmer, Vedaant is currently based in Dubai for his education while undergoing rigorous training, with a clear goal of winning an Olympic gold medal one day. In a throwback interview with Ruhaan Mathreja last year, Vedaant opened up about his demanding routine—one far removed from the glamour often associated with celebrity families.

“On a hard day, I wake up around 4:30 in the morning and get to the pool by 4:45. I swim from 5 to 7, then stretch and come back home. If I have school, I go, and after returning, I have a snack, rest for a bit, and then head back to the pool. I start swimming again around 7:30 pm and continue till 9:30 pm. If I have gym, I fit that in between school and my evening swim. After finishing at 9:30, I eat and go to bed. And then the cycle continues,” Vedaant Madhavan said.

Reflecting on the discipline required, he added, “It is hectic, but it’s all about sacrifices. You have to give up certain things and believe in the process. The mental battle is really important. One thing my coach told me is to always stay in the present—don’t worry about the finals. Just focus on the moment. Live in the moment.”

‘Left a comfortable life in India’

Vedaant Madhavan also spoke about moving away from a comfortable life in India to start afresh in Dubai. “The shift to Dubai was pretty smooth. We were able to settle in well. Swimming wasn’t an issue because there are a lot of Indians where I train. But balancing swimming, school, and a social life here was different—that was a bit of a shock. Still, coming here during COVID helped me continue training. I sacrificed my comfortable life in India, my friends, and stepped out of my comfort zone to work on myself. The main goal is an Olympic medal. Unfortunately, I couldn’t qualify this year… I just need to get better.”

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Speaking about his parents’ role in his journey, Vedaant said, “My parents are really supportive. I am lucky in that sense—not many kids have the privilege of having parents who truly support their dreams. If it wasn’t for my parents, I don’t think I would be at this stage, or even remotely close to it. I am very thankful for that.”

‘Son follows a hyper-disciplined lifestyle’

Earlier, speaking to GQ, Madhavan had shared insights into his son’s intense lifestyle. “As a professional swimmer, Vedaant’s day ends at eight o’clock, and then he’s up again at four in the morning. It’s the most demanding part of the job—not just for him, but also for his parents,” he said, adding with a laugh, “That hour is called brahma muhurta, believed to be the most spiritually conducive time to wake up.”

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Praising his son’s discipline, he added, “He’s 6’3”, has a swimmer’s body, and follows a hyper-disciplined lifestyle. Even eating is an exercise for him—he focuses on chewing and meal balance. I wish I had that kind of discipline; I think I’m actually quite lazy—I just get away with it by calling myself creative.”

Madhavan also spoke about his bond with Vedaant, saying, “I want to be an integral part of my son’s life—the kind where my future grandkids call me thatha and visit often. I want him to someday ask me, ‘Dad, how did you raise me?’ Of course, I can’t be there for every event, but he knows I’ll always show up when it matters. We don’t talk every day or say ‘I love you’ all the time, but when he needs to talk or find a solution, I’m the one he calls.”