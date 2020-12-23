Madhavan shares unseen photos of ‘roles that got away’

Madhavan shared the looks of the roles that were never made. (Photo: R Madhavan/Instagram)

Actor R Madhavan recently took to Instagram to share photos that feature him in different avatars. As he shared the pictures, Madhavan said that these were looks of ‘roles that got away’ and films that ‘never got made’.

He captioned the photos, “Look for roles that got away and never got made. Which one do you think is the best and which one is not Me at all?”

In the photos, Madhavan is seen in the guise of historical figures, a rugged countryman, a suave sinister-looking villain, and there’s also one in a casual avatar.

On the work front, Madhavan’s next film Maara releases on Amazon Prime Video on January 8. He is also directing and starring in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect where he plays rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Madhavan was last seen in Nishabdham with Anushka Shetty. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on October 2.

