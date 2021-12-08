Madhavan says he ‘seldom had a place to get intimate’ with wife Sarita, would get shooed away by cops

Actor R Madhavan spoke about enjoying the small pleasures of life, and recalled when he was wooing his wife Sarita back in the day. Madhavan and Sarita have been married since before he made his acting debut. They tied the knot in 1999, and have a son, Vedant.

In an appearance on The Bombay Journey, the actor was asked if he has any memories of Bandstand and Carter Road.

Madhavan recalled, “When I was first wooing Sarita, we seldom had a place to get intimate. So, these rocks have many stories to tell. We started off like any other couple in Mumbai, on top of double-decker buses, sitting here on the rocks, and having the policeman say, ‘Go home’. I have really fond memories of this place, the pani puris, the puchkas, the vadapaos.”

He continued, “I don’t think the fun time should ever go away from a relationship. The format changes, the idea changes, but to me, even now, rather than the big pleasures of life, where you can afford the luxuries of life… The small pleasures, like finding a hot bhutta at the right time on a rainy day is far more pleasurable. I remember when my wife and I couldn’t get enough of the fact that we were travelling business class, and really enjoying ourselves doing that. The fun never goes out. It should never go out in a relationship.”

He said that the trick to ‘keeping it alive’ is to ‘make allowance for the fact that a person changes, and the relationship and the marriage changes’. He said that priorities are altered after children are born, and to back his statement up, the actor quipped that he trails his son and the dogs on the priority list at home.

Madhavan will soon be seen in the Netflix series Decoupled. He is also gearing up for the release of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he also stars in the lead role.