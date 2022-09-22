scorecardresearch
Madhavan says FFI should consider Rocketry, The Kashmir Files for Oscars too: ‘Ab bohot ho gaya…’

R Madhavan was asked about the selection of Gujarati film Chhello Show for the Oscars. The actor's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was said to be in the running for the same.

madhavan rocketryR Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was said to be one of the contenders for India's selection at the Oscars.

The selection of the Gujarati film Chhello Show as India’s contender for the Oscars 2023 surprised many as films like The Kashmir Files and RRR were largely seen as the front-runners. R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was also said to be in the running. Now, Madhavan has said that India should have an Oscar equivalent.

When asked about the selection of Chhello Show, Madhavan said in a lighter vein that he would be starting an Oscar campaign for Rocketry soon. Madhavan was talking to IndiaToday.in while promoting his upcoming release Dhokha: Round D Corner, which also stars Darshan Kumaar. He added that Darshan would also be starting a campaign for The Kashmir Files. He said, “I think they should send Rocketry also, The Kashmir Files. He [Darshan] is starting a campaign for The Kashmir Files, I am starting a campaign for Rocketry.” The actor-director added, “No, all the best to them. I hope they go and win and make us proud. It’s time that we do as well in the film industry as we do as a country.”

The 3 Idiots actor mentioned that India should have and award show that’s equivalent to the Oscars. “I also hope we have an Oscar equivalent or better in India. Ab bohot ho gaya we are trying to prove something over there,” he said.

Earlier, Film Federation of India (FFI) President producer TP Aggarwal told indianexpress.com that Chhello Show was the unanimous choice of the jury members when selecting the film that would represent India at the Academy Awards. “Chhello Show was a unanimous decision by the jury. Out of the 17, all of them said we need this film. We are never inside so this was completely the jury’s decision. They said it is an Indian film that should go (for Oscar),” he said.

R Madhavan was last seen in the Nambi Narayanan biopic that marked his directorial debut. His next, Dhokha: Round D Corner, releases in theatres on September 23.

