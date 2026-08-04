‘Stardom is dangerous’: Madhavan says better swimmers than son Vedaant don’t get attention

R Madhavan relocated to Dubai from his hometown of Chennai during the pandemic. It was not for the advancement of his career, but that of his son Vedaant, who’s an accomplished young swimmer. However, Madhavan recently admitted that there are better swimmers than his son in India, but they don’t get as much attention because they are not the child of a renowned actor.

“Along with Vedaant, there are many swimmers in India who are even better than him. But because they aren’t my son, they don’t get as much spotlight,” said Madhavan. “Wherever I go, people talk about him because he is my son. I told him only one thing: ‘Stardom is a very dangerous thing, my friend. You got it at a very young age. Learn how to handle it because it comes and goes, and mental peace shouldn’t be affected,'” added the actor.