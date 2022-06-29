Madhavan says his brother-in-law ‘freaked out’ when he sent him this photo from the sets of Rocketry

Actor R Madhavan on Wednesday revealed that he played a prank on his brother-in-law by sending a photo of himself in his Nambi Narayanan get-up hugging his wife Sarita. In a social media post, Madhavan mentioned that his brother-in-law was “freaked out” by the picture.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Madhavan wrote, “My brother in law freaked out when I sent him this photo of my wife.”

When my brother-in-law freaked out when I sent him this photo of my wife .🤣🤣🤣🤣😂 #rocketrythefilm .❤️❤️🙏🙏🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/s2aAoADPj6 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 29, 2022

For Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan underwent extensive make-up and even altered his facial features to achieve the look of 79-year-old former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. In a behind-the-scenes video, Madhavan opened up about the challenges he faced while transforming into Narayanan.

“The script had been written in a manner for which the requirement of me looking as close to the real Nambi sir as possible was mandatory. It was literally rocket science how the entire team planned the look from being a 29 year old man to 79 year old guy. To maneuver the look between our schedule of 43 days was one of our greatest achievements. You will see in the film how the transition of the look is so seamless that you would not even realise how and when the look changed,” the actor said in the video.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect tells the story of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). In 1994, Narayanan was charged with leaking defence secrets. He spent 50 days in jail. The scientist was later acquitted by a CBI court and then the Supreme Court in 1998.

Rocketry will release in India on July 1 in Tamil, Hindi and English. It has also been dubbed in Telugu and Kannada.