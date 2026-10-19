25 years of RHTDM: Madhavan reveals why Maddy ‘is still alive’ inside him

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza’s 2001 romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has completed 25 years since its release. To mark the milestone, Madhavan, who played Madhav Shastri aka Maddy, shared a heartfelt video in which he said he is still Maddy at heart. The actor also thanked fans for showering his character and the film with love over the past 25 years.

Taking to the official YouTube channel of his production company, R Madhavan posted a message for his fans. “Namashkaar. Mujhe yakeen hi nahi horaha hai ki 25 saal beetgaye hain Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein ko release huye, kyunki mere andar abhi bhi Madhav Shastri bade taav se jee raha hai (I can’t believe that 25 years have passed since RHTDM’s release, because from the inside, Madhav Shastri is still living inside me proudly),” he said.

The actor continued, “But, mujhe ehsaas hai ki 25 saal beet chuke hain. Itne saalon mein aap logon ne mujhe Jo pyaar diya, jo sangeet raha, aaj bhi log use club, party, mein bajaate hain, gaate hain, naachte hain. Aur kirdaar ke naam bhi yaad rakhte hain (But I realised that 25 years have gone by. I want to thank all of you for giving me so much love, and making the film and its music successful. Even remembering our character names after so many years).”

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Check out Madhavan’s video:

Towards the end of the clip, Madhavan thanked everyone for appreciating Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. “Thank you so much for all the love, guys. It’s been a wonderful, auspicious beginning for me, and I’m so, so grateful to all of you for still appreciating, watching, listening to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Have a lovely day. Jai Hind,” he concluded.

Dia Mirza expresses desire to work with Madhavan again

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza spoke to SCREEN about RHTDM and reflected on how no filmmaker has cast her and Madhavan together on screen since the film’s release. “I have no idea why. It’s actually quite tragic that nobody has cast us together yet because it doesn’t have to be Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein 2. It could be any film as long as it’s a love story. I’m sure there’ll be more than enough people interested to watch us as a pair,” she said.

She further added, “I’d love to work with Maddy. It’s so fascinating to grow into the people that we have. He was already such an accomplished artiste. He’s become even more accomplished. I feel my time and experience in storytelling have also helped me. It’ll be so interesting to share screen space again.”

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Directed and written by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was backed by Vashu Bhagnani. Apart from Dia and Madhavan, the film also features Saif Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, and Vrajesh Hirjee.