Madhavan reveals Aditya Dhar spent Rs 10 cr on ‘peak detailing’ in Dhurandhar: ‘He is insane’

R Madhavan has opened up about how the phenomenal success of Dhurandhar reshaped the way he looks at filmmaking and audiences. The actor said the blockbuster reinforced his belief that viewers are far more evolved than filmmakers often assume, adding that storytellers should stop underestimating audiences in the name of commercial viability.

Speaking to Gulte.com, Madhavan said Dhurandhar proved that conviction matters more than formulas and that audiences appreciate honest storytelling, even if it defies conventional wisdom.

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Looking back at the film’s release, Madhavan said many people would have dismissed Dhurandhar before it hit theatres simply because of its runtime.

“Apart from the fact that it is being taken in by the audience in a large way, financially it’s been a big success. It’s a great insight into what the audience has changed and are appreciating. What I mean by that is, had you seen Dhurandhar before the release? And had I asked, most people would have said it’s too long.”

He said preconceived notions often cloud people’s judgment before a film is released.

“Because our conditioning doesn’t allow us to see the meritocracy of the film based on what it really is. So we’re all likely to say, ‘Oh, why are you making it four hours? Nobody watches films in four hours. It’s a brutal film.'”

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Drawing parallels with some of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated films, Madhavan said similar doubts surrounded classics before they became cultural milestones.

“If the same film was shown to you two days before the release, I can promise you… Same thing happened with Lagaan. Same thing happened with Rang De Basanti. People said, ‘Not going to work. It doesn’t work. There’s nothing. There’s no Sheela Ki Jawani and Munni Badnaam. How are you going to make this work?'”

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‘The audience is way ahead of us’

The actor said Dhurandhar reaffirmed his belief that filmmakers should trust audiences instead of relying on commercial templates.

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“I realised that the power of conviction is such that if you tell a story in all its glory, the way you perceive it, without having any traps of commerciability that you think will work, the audience is way ahead of you.”

According to Madhavan, the biggest lesson from the film is that audiences understand nuance far better than they are often given credit for.

“When the intent is correct and you’re insinuating something, leave alone showing it, people get it. Because they are far more advanced than we give them credit for. So, that is the takeaway from Dhurandhar.”

On Aditya Dhar’s ‘peak detailing’

Madhavan also praised director Aditya Dhar’s meticulous approach to filmmaking, recalling how the filmmaker invested heavily in what has now become known among fans as “peak detailing.”

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“Can you imagine, when you’re making a project of this length, which is almost eight hours, to actually invest time to put detailing that you know might be missed? That’s insane. It could be missed, right? At the back, everything that is adding to the storytelling.”

He added that he himself would have questioned such an investment before witnessing the film’s success.

“Now, if somebody was told before the film that they spent Rs 10 crore extra only towards this peak detailing, they’d say, ‘You’re mad. Who sees all that? Nobody sees. It won’t be seen.’ I would have said it.”

The phrase “Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar” has become a viral meme across social media, with fans using it to praise the filmmaker’s attention to detail. Dhar himself acknowledged the trend in a birthday post on X, thanking audiences for their love and saying he had enjoyed seeing the memes.

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‘Dhurandhar reaffirmed my faith’

The actor said the blockbuster’s success also strengthened his belief in the kind of storytelling he pursued with his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

“For me, it shook me up because… no, actually I won’t say it shook me up. I think it reiterated what I’ve been believing for the longest time. I needed an endorsement that I’m going in the right direction.”

He continued, “With Rocketry, I had gone in that direction. With Dhurandhar, I have proved that a film like Rocketry can also be extremely commercial if told in this sort of manner.”

Summing up his biggest learning from the film, Madhavan said, “It reaffirmed my faith that our storytellers have to catch up with our audience. I think that’s the biggest revelation.”

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About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar emerged as one of Indian cinema’s biggest successes, with the franchise reportedly grossing over Rs 3,000 crore worldwide. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, a character widely believed to be inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan, the franchise also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.