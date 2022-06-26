Madhavan gets trolled for his ‘ISRO used panchangam to launch rocket to mars’ comment, actor says he ‘deserved this’

R Madhavan recently attracted a lot of flak for his comment that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) “used information in the panchangam (Hindu calendar)” to launch PSLV C-25 rocket to Mars. Now, reacting to the trolling, Madhavan has said that he “deserved” it.

“I deserve this for calling the Almanac the ‘Panchang’ in Tamil. Very ignorant of me. Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission. A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar,” he tweeted.

Madhavan made the comment during the promotions of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which marks the actor’s directorial debut. In a video, which went viral on social media platforms, Madhavan is heard saying in Tamil, “Indian rockets did not have the three engines (solid, liquid and cryogenic) that helps western rockets propel themselves into Mars’ orbit. Since India lacked this, we used information in the Panchangam.”

He added, “It has the celestial map with all information on various planets, gravitation pulls, sun’s flares deflection etc., all calculated perfectly 1000s of years ago. Hence the launch was calculated using this info. The rocket was launched and it went around the earth, moon and Jupiter’s moon. It ricocheted like a play thing and entered Mars orbit.” The video was translated by singer TM Krishna, who took a dig at Madhavan’s comment and tweeted, “Disappointed that ISRO has not published this vital information on their website. Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is written and produced by Madhavan, who plays the lead role of Nambi Narayanan, a scientist and aerospace engineer who worked at ISRO. The film, which will release on July 1 in theatres worldwide, will also feature Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in cameo appearances.