Madhavan praises Saif Ali Khan’s look in Vikram Vedha remake: ‘Awesome look…’

Saif Ali Khan’s first look as Vikram from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, a remake of the Tamil film with the same name, was released on Thursday by Hrithik Roshan. R Madhavan, the original Vikram from the Tamil superhit film, reacted to Saif’s look in the movie.

“Now this one I can’t wait to see.. it’s going to be a PARTY in the theaters. Awesome look Saif.. go get Vedha,” Madhavan wrote on Twitter.

In his first look photo, Saif Ali Khan, who plays police officer, looks rugged. He is seen in blue jeans and a t-shirt. His sunglass complements his look. Sharing the photo, Hrithik had written on Twitter, “VIKRAM. #Vikramvedha P.s : working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait! विक्रम.”

Saif Ali Khan’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan praised her husband’s look in the movie. Sharing it on her social media account, she wrote, “Husband hotter than ever ♥Can’t wait for this one!”

Vikram Vedha is inspired by the folktale of Vikram aur Betaal. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

Besides Vikram Vedha, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in Adipurush and Go Goa Gone 2.