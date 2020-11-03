Madhavan pleads ‘no social media trial’ for Baba Ka Dhaba

Madhavan clarified his stance on the ongoing Baba Ka Dhaba controversy. (Photo: R Madhavan/Instagram)

Actor R Madhavan recently commented on the ongoing controversy regarding the South Delhi eatery Baba Ka Dhaba and his comments have resulted in a new controversy.

The elderly owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad, has accused YouTuber Gaurav Wasan of misappropriating funds collected in his name. Sharing a link to an article on Twitter, Madhavan had written, “Elderly owner of Baba ka Dhaba duped in Delhi? Now this is the kind of thing that gives ppl a reason not to do good. Unacceptable. Now if this fraud couple is caught and punished ..FAITH will be restored .. ⁦@DelhiPolice⁩ full faith in you.”

Soon after Madhavan tweeted this on November 2, he received a ton of backlash on social media as many interpreted that he was naming the elderly couple as the “fraud couple.” The actor soon clarified that by “fraud couple”, he meant the YouTubers who have been accused of misappropriating the funds.

He posted another tweet clarifying the same, “You please read the article carefully too.. NO ONE IS CALLING THE POOR OLD COUPLE ANYTHING. It’s the couple who took the funds on their behalf.”

Since then Madhavan has shared various screenshots of the story where it is mentioned that when Gaurav collected the funds, they were allegedly deposited into his and his wife’s accounts.

A few people on Twitter pointed out that YouTuber Gaurav had in fact done a wonderful act by highlighting the story of Baba ka Dhaba and nothing has been proved about his wrongdoing yet. Madhavan agreed with the same and shared that a thorough investigation is underway by the Delhi Police and until then there shouldn’t be a “social media trial.”

Madhavan wrote on Twitter, “I agree whole heartedly. @gauravwasan08 has indeed done awesome work by highlighting the old couples plight.If this is a false allegation then we will and should acknowledge and applaud him even more and I will. A case has been filed and someone is up to some mischief and we need to establish who, so that the good people who came to do good, do not feel taken for a ride and stop doing this altogether. NO social media trial here pls… let the Delhi police get to the bottom of this. We all want to continue to do good.”

