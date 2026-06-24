‘So proud always’: Sarita Madhavan’s emotional note as Madhavan receives Padma Shri

Actor R Madhavan recently added another milestone to his illustrious career after being conferred the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours. While congratulatory messages poured in from fans, colleagues and well-wishers, it was his wife Sarita Madhavan’s heartfelt note that stood out.

Taking to social media, Sarita expressed her pride and admiration for her husband, acknowledging the years of hard work, perseverance and passion that shaped his journey. In her emotional message, she wrote that his dedication had not only helped him achieve personal success but had also touched countless hearts through his work across cinema and beyond.

Sarita Madhavan celebrated her husband’s Padma Shri honour with a heartfelt social media post, sharing a series of family photographs from the prestigious ceremony. The pictures featured the actor alongside Sarita, their son Vedaant Madhavan, and his mother, Saroja Ranganathan. Expressing her pride, Sarita wrote, “Congratulations, my love, on this well-deserved Padma Shri. Your passion, hard work, and artistry have touched countless hearts. I’m so proud of you today and always.”

Madhavan’a son Vedaant also posted a reaction that read, “What an amazing achievement.. So proud 👏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarita Birje Madhavan (@msaru15)

R Madhavan shared his feeling post the honor. He shared via social media, “I am Deeply humbled and profoundly grateful, and truly honored to be conferred with the Padma Shri. My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing upon me one of our nation’s highest civilian honors. I am equally thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for recommending my name and placing their faith in my journey. This recognition is something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Madhavan added, “To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years—this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me. Your affection has been the driving force behind every milestone in my life and career. Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty—to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence; to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema that has given me everything; and to serve my country in whatever way I can. I dedicate this honor to the magical world of cinema, to every artist and technician who has walked alongside me and to my family who have been my strength…From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🙏😊 Also thank you @varoinmarwah for always making me look so sharp on all important occasions ..🤗🤗🤗🙏🙏❤️.”

Not only fans about many other stars also joined Sarita in celebrating R Madhavan’s honour, and have been flooding social media with congratulatory messages for the actor. Priyanka Chopra posted, “👏🔥🙌 so well deserved ❤️,” while Preity Zinta wrote, “Congratulation Maddy ❤️🔥❤️🔥 So happy for you. You truly deserve it my friend. More power to you.”