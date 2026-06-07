Madhavan on why he never cheated on wife Sarita: ‘I’m a darpok Madrasi middle-class man’

Madhavan, who recently celebrated his 27th wedding anniversary with wife Sarita, once said he’s never had any issue staying loyal to his wife despite working with some “extremely attractive” actresses.

“I think to be loyal is a family trait. My entire family till the end of their lives remained so loyal to Jamshedji Tata that we actually had a photo of his, along with all the Gods with the mala. So honestly, I will have to go out of my way to not be loyal,” said Madhavan.

He also confessed that at the end of the day, he’s a “darpok (coward) Madrasi middle-class man.” “While I am extremely attracted to attractive girls, at the end of the day, I balance off going back home and cuddling my wife as opposed to giving an excuse on why I am not there,” he told ETimes. Since his wife also handles his finances, she always had access to his phone and his accounts.