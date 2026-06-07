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Madhavan on why he never cheated on wife Sarita: ‘I’m a darpok Madrasi middle-class man’
Madhavan once said he's never had any issue staying loyal to his wife despite working with some 'extremely attractive' actresses.
Madhavan, who recently celebrated his 27th wedding anniversary with wife Sarita, once said he’s never had any issue staying loyal to his wife despite working with some “extremely attractive” actresses.
“I think to be loyal is a family trait. My entire family till the end of their lives remained so loyal to Jamshedji Tata that we actually had a photo of his, along with all the Gods with the mala. So honestly, I will have to go out of my way to not be loyal,” said Madhavan.
He also confessed that at the end of the day, he’s a “darpok (coward) Madrasi middle-class man.” “While I am extremely attracted to attractive girls, at the end of the day, I balance off going back home and cuddling my wife as opposed to giving an excuse on why I am not there,” he told ETimes. Since his wife also handles his finances, she always had access to his phone and his accounts.
Mani Ratnam’s relationship advice to Madhavan
Madhavan made his acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s 2000 Tamil romantic drama Alai Payuthey. He went on to star in the filmmaker’s memorable movies like Kannathil Muthamittal (2002), Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), and the Hindi film Guru (2007). During the interview, Madhavan also recalled how Ratnam turned love guru for him and offered a valuable advice for his marriage.
“Mani Ratnam gave me an advice on how not to have to test relationships. He said, when there is something going good with a relationship, don’t keep testing it to see how much she loves you. Just let it be. Sometimes testing is the thing that spoils everything,” recalled Madhavan. Ratnam’s wise words stayed with him even when he became a huge star in Tamil cinema after his debut film.
‘Was advised to not announce I’m married’
Though his well-wishers advised Madhavan to not announce that he’s married after he became a star, that’s one of the first things he did. “I would open all my girl fan mail along with Sarita. I would insist on taking her for any exotic outdoor shoots, not because I wanted her to know that I am loyal, but I didn’t want to test myself,” said Madhavan.
Madhavan tied the knot with Sarita on June 6, 1999. They have a son, Vedaant Madhavan.
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