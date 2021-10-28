Madhavan on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail: ‘As a father I am so relieved’

Actor R Madhavan feels ‘relieved’ as Bombay High Court granted bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the alleged drug bust case. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank god. As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen.” Not just Madhavan, there are many celebrities from the Indian film fraternity who have welcomed the court’s decision.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in a plea against rejection of their bail applications by a special NDPS court in the cruise ship drug bust case. Three of them will stay in jail tonight and will be released only after the operative part of the order will be made available with reasoned order on Friday.

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021

Finally!!! Prayers and Healing. — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 28, 2021

Sonu Sood reacted on Aryan’s bail as he tweeted, “समय जब न्याय करता है, तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती। (When time does its justice, you don’t need any witnesses)” Shruti Seth took to Twitter and wrote, “Finally!!! This has just been an unnecessarily traumatic episode for a bunch of kids and their parents. May no one ever have to suffer like this and may justice always prevail.”

Finally !!! Bail Granted ! #AryanKhanDrugsCase ! Thank God! — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 28, 2021

I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did.

That has to change!!!

God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 28, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Swara Bhasker, who has been showing her support for SRK, applauded the court’s decision and tweeted, “FINALLY !” Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh in the movie Raees, wrote, “Finally !!! Bail Granted ! #AryanKhanDrugsCase ! Thank God!”

#Aryan got bail .. so happy for him ..GOD BLESS ..

@iamsrk — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) October 28, 2021

I want to have a blast tonight! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 28, 2021

Aryan Khan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison.