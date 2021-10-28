scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

Madhavan on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail: ‘As a father I am so relieved’

Many celebrities from the Indian film fraternity have welcomed the court's decision to grant bail to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Aryan will stay in jail tonight and will probably be released on Friday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 28, 2021 5:46:51 pm
aryan khan bailAryan Khan spent 26 days in jail. (Photo: PTI, Madhavan/Instagram)

Actor R Madhavan feels ‘relieved’ as Bombay High Court granted bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the alleged drug bust case. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank god. As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen.” Not just Madhavan, there are many celebrities from the Indian film fraternity who have welcomed the court’s decision.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in a plea against rejection of their bail applications by a special NDPS court in the cruise ship drug bust case. Three of them will stay in jail tonight and will be released only after the operative part of the order will be made available with reasoned order on Friday.

Sonu Sood reacted on Aryan’s bail as he tweeted, “समय जब न्याय करता है, तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती। (When time does its justice, you don’t need any witnesses)” Shruti Seth took to Twitter and wrote, “Finally!!! This has just been an unnecessarily traumatic episode for a bunch of kids and their parents. May no one ever have to suffer like this and may justice always prevail.”

Swara Bhasker, who has been showing her support for SRK, applauded the court’s decision and tweeted, “FINALLY !” Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh in the movie Raees, wrote, “Finally !!! Bail Granted ! #AryanKhanDrugsCase ! Thank God!”

Aryan Khan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, akshay kumar, vicky kaushal, yami gautam
Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement