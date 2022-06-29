Madhavan on Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Rocketry The Nambi Effect: ‘Not a passing role, it is pretty much throughout the film’

Actor R Madhavan has turned writer, producer and director for upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie, which will release on July 1 in theatres worldwide, will also feature Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in cameo appearances.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Madhavan opened up about SRK’s role in Rocketry. The actor-filmmaker also talked about his bond with the Bollywood superstar.

He said, “Khan sahab is a legend, and I don’t dare say that I have a friendship with him. I am an admirer of his work and it will be too presumptuous of us to say that we are friends. We are not. I am just a huge fan of this man, and I think he is one of the nicest guys in the industry. I talked to him about this film (Rocketry) when I was doing Zero. He said, ‘You keep doing nice, different stuff. It is good to see somebody like you. You are pretty brave.’ And when I went to his birthday party, he said, ‘Maddy, I remember that script, and I want to do a role in that movie.’ I said, ‘I am so glad that you remember. Thank you.’ But he said, ‘No no, I am serious. Give me a passing role in the background, but I want to be a part of that film. I told him, ‘I am glad. You are too kind.’ My wife Sarita was laughing, and he was like, ‘I am serious. I want to do it.’ So, I was like fine, and then we left. Two days later, Sarita asked me to call Shah Rukh Khan and thank him for remembering the script. So, I sent a message to his assistant, not even to Khan sahab. She called back and said that SRK was serious and that he really wants to do the film. I told her, ‘Don’t do this. I will start having expectations and stuff.’ But she emphasised that he was serious.”

Sharing details about Shah Rukh Khan‘s role in Rocketry, Madhavan further said, “I said that there is no passing role for Khan sahab. There is a role. It is pretty much throughout the film, if he is interested. She just asked me how many days I would need. And, he came and did what I asked from him in two films, not just one. He acted in the Hindi and English versions. He didn’t take money for either caravan or his assistants or his costumes, nothing. He came, and I was feeling flattered that he’s doing it for me. I know he did a lot for me and the script. I suspect there was a lot of respect for Nambi sir as well, and that’s the reason he did it.”

While SRK will appear in Rocketry’s Hindi and English versions, Suriya will be seen in the Tamil version. Talking about Suriya, Madhavan said, “Same thing with Suriya. He flew all the way, with his team, without taking any money. I kept asking. And he said, ‘Poda (Go away). You would do exactly what I did for you.’ So, if you ask me if there are good people in the industry, I can tell you with complete conviction that there are. People like Mr Bachchan, Kamal sir, Shah Rukh and Suriya, there are some really nice people. There is no reason for them to patronise me, I am an outsider. I will always be an outsider, but having people one phone call away, or one message away, I feel very privileged.”

In Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan plays Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Narayanan was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. All charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 1998.