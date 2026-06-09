Madhavan on how his attempt to copy Rajinikanth ruined a studio: ‘Big slap on my face’

Madhavan, who is currently riding high on the success of the spy thriller franchise Dhurandhar, once opened up about the early days of his career and the advice he received after his debut film Alai Payuthey. The actor recalled being told that if he wanted to become a superstar on the scale of Rajinikanth, he needed to make films that resonated with audiences in smaller towns and villages.

‘You cannot be Rajinikanth until….’

Speaking to Brut India, Madhavan said, “So the people who were coming to me were saying, “You cannot be Rajinikanth till you do films that work in the B and C centres. The villages have to accept you. Only when they call you Thalaiva will you become a South superstar. So obviously, I was getting all this data which was telling me: do films for the villages, behave like somebody from the villages, and stuff like that.”