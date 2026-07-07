Madhavan on GD Naidu biopic: ‘Film is a success only when India includes him in syllabus’

Madhavan delivered one of the finest performances of his career in the National Award-winning film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022). More recently, his portrayal of a character inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar also earned widespread praise. Now, the actor is set to portray pioneering Indian inventor GD Naidu in the upcoming biopic GDN. In a recent interview, Madhavan opened up about working on the film.

During a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, the actor spoke about what inspired him to take on the role. He shared, “GD Naidu was a fantastic visionary. It’s a misconception that he was only a scientist or innovator. He was also a philanthropist, a botanist and an agriculturist engaged in cotton farming. He was deeply concerned about women’s education and the country’s freedom. The good things he wanted to do for Tamil people back then, we are implementing now, 100 years later. That is exactly why I wanted to be part of this film.”