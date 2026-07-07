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Madhavan on GD Naidu biopic: ‘Film is a success only when India includes him in syllabus’
Actor R Madhavan recently opened up about GDN, his upcoming biopic about legendary Indian inventor and industrialist GD Naidu.
Madhavan delivered one of the finest performances of his career in the National Award-winning film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022). More recently, his portrayal of a character inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar also earned widespread praise. Now, the actor is set to portray pioneering Indian inventor GD Naidu in the upcoming biopic GDN. In a recent interview, Madhavan opened up about working on the film.
During a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, the actor spoke about what inspired him to take on the role. He shared, “GD Naidu was a fantastic visionary. It’s a misconception that he was only a scientist or innovator. He was also a philanthropist, a botanist and an agriculturist engaged in cotton farming. He was deeply concerned about women’s education and the country’s freedom. The good things he wanted to do for Tamil people back then, we are implementing now, 100 years later. That is exactly why I wanted to be part of this film.”
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Madhavan also shared that the younger generation should know more about GD Naidu. The actor said, “It is necessary to know about GD Naidu because he was incredibly advanced even back then. He asked: “Why are you studying engineering for four years? The practical knowledge you gain in a polytechnic can be learned in just two years.” Today, because of AI, we realise we don’t need to learn everything, just what is practically necessary. He did many visionary things. Forget about the awards and the Ratnas. People should at least know about him.”
He continued, “The younger generation is very smart. you don’t need to spoon-feed them; just ignite a spark, and they will do the research themselves. he deserves recognition. it has already begun. recently, a flyover was named after him in kovai. when all of india knows about him and his story is included in the educational syllabus, that will be this film’s success.”
Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, GDN also features Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Vinay Rai, Thambi Ramaiah, Nandalal, TeeJay Arunasalam, Sheela, Karunakaran, Muralidaran, Aditi Balan, Mohan Raman, Kaniha, Ramesh Tilak, Carl Andrew Harte, and Richard Bhakti Klein. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, 2026.
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