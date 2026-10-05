Madhavan’s new messy-hair look sends fans into a frenzy: ‘How can you be so handsome?’

R Madhavan has left fans impressed with his latest look. The actor shared a video on social media in which he sported messy hair, a beard and glasses.

He teased fans with the caption, “Another day, another film, another look.”

Madhavan’s new avatar quickly caught fans’ attention, with many flooding the comments section with compliments.

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One fan joked about his resemblance to his son Vedaant Madhavan, writing, “Wow Maddy sir ❤️ you look like ur son.. sorry ur son looks like you.. hmmm I mean to say in this video you look like a son ❤️❤️❤️”

R Madhavan’s new look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Another fan wrote, “Another look is looking great on you❤️,” while one simply reacted, “Nice 🔥🔥🔥❤️.” Several others showered the actor with heart and love emojis, with one writing, “How can you be sooo handsome🥳🥳 you are growing younger!!!”

The compliments continued, with one fan calling him “Cutieeeee ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while another wrote, “You are like fine wine with a bright sense of cinema and beautiful words of virtue! Oh man, you keep setting my standards high ❤️.”

Another admirer wrote, “You still charm us 🥰😍,” while a fan said they were “waiting to know what’s next.” Praising Madhavan’s dedication to his roles, another wrote, “Whatever look…. it looks awesome on you. You always give 100% justice to every role u play… Your smile melts my heart every time ❤️🔥🔥😍.”

Madhavan continues to experiment

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R Madhavan has often changed his appearance to bring a distinct touch to his film characters. From growing a beard and sporting longer, messy hair to experimenting with different hairstyles and styling, the actor has embraced varied looks depending on the demands of his roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varghese Moolans Pictures (@varghesemoolans_pictures)

In his latest film G.D.N, which released on Netflix in August 2026, Madhavan underwent a striking physical transformation with heavy prosthetic ageing makeup to portray legendary inventor and engineer G. D. Naidu, popularly known as the “Edison of India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Madhavan also underwent a striking transformation for the Dhurandhar franchise, in which he plays intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal, a character inspired by India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. For the role, the actor adopted a sharply formal look, sporting a grey suit, rimless glasses and a neatly side-parted hairstyle that lent his character an authoritative presence.

On the work front, R Madhavan is set to host Game Changers, a business reality show featuring startup founders from around the world.