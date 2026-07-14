Madhavan rues not getting residuals for 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti: ‘Could’ve fed generations’ 

In Hollywood, stars continue to earn money for their past work. However, this concept is absent in the Hindi cinema, making it difficult for actors to take bigger risks. In an old interview, R Madhavan had rued Bollywood for not following a similar model in India. The actor admitted that he would have had enough money to feed generations if he was still receiving residuals from his three hit films – 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, and Tanu Weds Manu.

During a conversation with Akshaye Rathi earlier, Madhavan was asked if Shah Rukh Khan made a wise choice in turning producer early in his career to make more profits from his films. “One cannot take a one-size-fits-all approach,” he said, adding that the ‘upper echelon’ of film stars can do this, but those belonging to a lower level of Bollywood do not have the same financial security. While talking to India Tv Showbiz’ YouTube channel, he expressed, “If you’re commanding double-digit salaries, the rules that apply to them are different, simply because they have secured their future.”